Sour cream pound cake
From the kitchen of Dorris Mounce
Ingredients:
1/2 lb. butter (or margarine)
3 c. sugar
6 eggs
3 c. flour, sifted 3 times
1/8 tsp. salt
1 8-oz. sour cream
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. vanilla
Optional: 1/2 tsp. almond OR lemon flavoring
Directions:
Mix baking soda into sour cream; set aside.
Separate eggs and very, very stiffly beat egg whites (remember to pick up from bottom of bowl). Then, add 1/2 c. sugar.
Cream butter and remaining sugar; add yolks; slowly add sour cream (with baking soda added) and flour, alternately, ending with flour.
Fold in beaten egg whites and vanilla.
Pour into greased and floured tube pan.
Bake for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours in a 300-degree oven.
Turn out immediately and let cool. Freezes well.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]