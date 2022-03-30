Sign in
Sour cream pound cake

by From Staff Reports | March 30, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.


From the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. butter (or margarine)

3 c. sugar

6 eggs

3 c. flour, sifted 3 times

1/8 tsp. salt

1 8-oz. sour cream

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. vanilla

Optional: 1/2 tsp. almond OR lemon flavoring

Directions:

Mix baking soda into sour cream; set aside.

Separate eggs and very, very stiffly beat egg whites (remember to pick up from bottom of bowl). Then, add 1/2 c. sugar.

Cream butter and remaining sugar; add yolks; slowly add sour cream (with baking soda added) and flour, alternately, ending with flour.

Fold in beaten egg whites and vanilla.

Pour into greased and floured tube pan.

Bake for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours in a 300-degree oven.

Turn out immediately and let cool. Freezes well.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]


