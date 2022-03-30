SCABAs, gear, vehicles wanted

Self-contained breathing apparatus and bunker gear for the Fire Department and vehicles for the Police Department may soon become a reality.

City officials approved advertising for bids and planned to meet in a special City Council meeting Tuesday, March 29, to open those bids.

The agenda for the special meeting included opening bids for six Durango pursuit vehicles, 11 sets of bunker gear and 20 self-contained breathing apparatus.

Fire Chief Jared Powell said there is at least 60 days before the products can be received, at the Council meeting Tuesday, March 15.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn told the council that Chrysler canceled all police Chargers and Durangos and that a dealership is holding four Durangos for him.