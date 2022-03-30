Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 13

Thursday, March 30, 1972

Pea Ridge City Water superintendent Charles Hardy will attend the 41st annual conference and short school for the Arkansas Water Works and Pollution Control Association in Hot Springs in April.

Pea Ridge School students will have a two-day Easter vacation, Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31. Classes will resume Monday, April 3.

Keith Escue was re-elected as Pea Ridge School Board president and Jack Lasater was re-elected as secretary of the board at the regular meeting of the Pea Ridge School Board Monday. Royle Carnes was elected to serve as vice president of the board.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 13

Wednesday, March 31, 1982

In the last three weeks, tornadoes have been reported in the four-states area which includes Pea Ridge Country. From 1916 to 1981, 184 tornadoes hit Arkansas and 31 hit Benton County. In that time, four were killed in Benton County, all in the 1947 tornado which hit Old Brightwater.

In meetings last week, the newly elected board of directors of the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County elected new officers.

Groundbreaking for a new $60,000 wing for the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene occurred Sunday. With shovels indicating the start of the project's construction were pastor the Rev. Mike Higgins and the Rev. Tom Cox, superintendent of the North Arkansas District Church of the Nazarenes.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 13

Thursday, April 2, 1992

Randy Bryant, 32, of Pea Ridge, has entered the race for the new District 4 House of Representatives seat. The seat was created as a result of redistricting following the 1990 federal census.

Outgoing Pea Ridge Chamber president Richard Kimberlin will turn over his gavel Saturday night to president elect Barbara Owen. Owen, vice president and loan officer of the Bank of Pea Ridge, was elected to serve a one-year term.

Garfield's mayor, Wanda Mahurin, believes it is time to gain control of future growth in the town of a little more than 300 people. She plans to establish a Planning Commission and believes the City Council will support that.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 13

Wednesday, March 27, 2002

Much of the $14,400 in write-offs approved for Pea Ridge Ambulance Department at Tuesday night's City Council meeting reflected the difference between actual costs and Medicare and Medicaid payments. Ambulance director Bob Kitterman explained that since the city began accepting Medicare and Medicaid last year, it must now, by law, write off the difference.

Two-year-old Meredith Mitchell, with a little help from her dad, David, won an Easter basket full of goodies at the annual Beta Alpha Sorority Easter Egg Hunt Saturday.

Roads, litter and tax dollars concerned Garfield area residents at a town hall meeting Monday. Benton County Judge Gary Black, justice of the peace Jerry Sheridan, State Representative Cecile Bledsoe, NEBCO Fire Chief Joe Phillippe and 15 county officials and employees fielded questions from ore than 200 residents of eastern Benton County.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 13

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

LITTLE FLOCK -- Growing up in San Antonio and Fayetteville, Jesse Martinez never thought about a career in law enforcement. Two days after graduating from Fayetteville Christian Academy, he was in Marine Corps boot camp. After his tour of duty ended, he returned home. Ultimately, he became a part-time police officer. Ultimately, he became Little Flock Police Chief, the first Hispanic police chief in Arkansas.