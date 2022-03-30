Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 4
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Beef taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, April 5
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, sweet potato fries, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, April 6
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, April 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, garlic toast, strawberry cut or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, April 8
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tater tots, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Adults — $3.75