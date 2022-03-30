Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 4

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Beef taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 5

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, sweet potato fries, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 6

Breakfast: Mini pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, April 7

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken spaghetti, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, garlic toast, strawberry cut or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, April 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tater tots, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Adults — $3.75