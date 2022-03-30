Olson: People know me

Chris Olson

Chris Olson, a former captain with the Pea Ridge Police Department, declined to be interviewed.

By email, he stated: "Thank you for your offer to interview me in regards to running for the Pea Ridge School Board. At this time I will not be providing any interviews to the media. There is a large majority of the wonderful people of Pea Ridge that already know me, know what I stand for, and know I would do anything to help my fellow citizens in a time of need.

"That includes anything I can do to help the children of the Pea Ridge School District receive the BEST education possible, to help them strive to obtain ANY educational and life goals they want to achieve, and to let them know they are NEVER alone. They have a whole community of OUTSTANDING adults standing behind them to support them and also standing in FRONT of them to protect them and guide them."

Olson worked for the Pea Ridge Police Department from January to September 2006, from April to October 2008, from February 2010 to August 2011, and from July 2013 until March 2020, when he resigned.