Obituaries for the March 30, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Elizabeth Ann Presley Bertschy

Elizabeth Ann Presley Bertschy, 80, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in her home in Pea Ridge. She was born March 28, 1941, in Bentonville, Ark., to Albert and Lillie Presley.

She was a lifetime resident of northwest Arkansas and retired from Glad/First Brands after more than 20 years of employment. She loved Jesus and her family, especially her grandkids. If you knew her, you know she was one of the most giving, caring and godly women. She was a devoted member of the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene.

She was a kind hearted friend to everyone she met, and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was married to her husband, Rex Bertschy for 36 years. He preceded her in death as did her parents, five sisters, six brothers, and one step son.

Survivors are one daughter, Rica Ann Bertschy Shackelford and husband Jason of Pea Ridge, Ark.; one stepdaughter, Jacqueline Love Bertschy Butler and husband Dale of Denison, Texas; four grandchildren, Hunter Shackelford of Farmers Branch, Texas, Kailyn Shackelford of Pea Ridge, Ark., Rosanna Butler (Jeremy) Pilcher of Denison, Texas, and Cade (Amanda) Butler of Van Alstyne, Texas; and six great-granddaughters.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, in Rollins Funeral Home, 1401 W. Hudson Rd., Rogers, Ark.

Funeral service were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Pea Ridge Church of Nazarene, 150 Barris Lane, Pea Ridge, Ark.

Cameron Todd Colvin

Cameron Todd Colvin, 32, of Garfield, died March 23, 2022, in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 21, 1989, in Searcy, Ark., to Robert and Kayla Todd Colvin.

He served in the United States Army National Guard and was active duty during the Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a self-employed general contractor, he was a former pipefitter and mechanic.

He was a member of the Piney Point Baptist Church in Rogers. Cameron's life verse was Isaiah 41:13.

Survivors are his wife Ashley Carol Lee White Colvin; his 1-year-old twin children, Ava Madeline Eliane Colvin and Cameron Tobias Vincent Colvin; his father, Robert Colvin; his mother, Kayla McLaughlin; siblings Justin Colvin and Crystie Williams; and grandmother, Doretha Erline Colvin.

A celebration of life was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Piney Point Baptist Church.

A graveside service with full military honors was held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the children college fund may be sent to the Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Billy Ray Dryden

Billy Ray Dryden, 84, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 19, 2022, in Springdale. He was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to John Nathaniel Dryden and Hazel Eva Crabtree Dryden.

He retired from Pre-Formed Line Products in Rogers after 38 years and enjoyed restoring cars after retirement. Billy served on the Pea Ridge City Council, enjoyed riding motorcycles, was a pilot and was a jack of all trades.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Morgan.

Survivors are his wife, Merlene Dryden of the home; two children, Dani Merritt and husband Chris of Mankato, Minn., and John Dryden of Bentonville; and six grandchildren, Aaron, Abigail, Samuel, Sarah, Mikaela and Madisyn.

No services are planned.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Kathleen Marie Iles

Kathleen Marie Iles, 64, died March 21, 2022. She was born on Dec. 5, 1957, in San Antonio, Texas, to Charles Howard, Sr. and Annette (Decker) Howard.

She was the loving wife of Mitchell R. Iles for 47 wonderful, loving years.

She worked in customer service at SWEPCO for more than 30 years.

She was a selfless, kind, Christian woman who loved spending time with her family and friends. She didn't care what she was doing, she just liked to be surrounded by those she loved.

She was the Relay for Life coordinator for many years, bringing awareness and her selflessness to the unending fight against cancer. Kathy was the Rogers Chamber of Commerce event coordinator for some time, and enjoyed working as a wedding planner in her spare time. She was an extremely skilled seamstress and would design costumes for the local passion play and for dancers at a local dance studio. She was a devoted Christian and was a faithful member at Immanuel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Mitch Iles of Lowell; son, John (Fannesha) Iles of Little Rock, Ark.; twin daughters, Heather Kuhnert of Lowell and Sondra Fletcher of Pea Ridge; brother, Charles Howard, Jr. of Missouri; sisters, Edith Tipton of Green Forrest, Ark., Brenda Conner of Harrison, Ark., and Deborah Elfindale of California; and 10 grandchildren: Jocelyn, Mackenzie, Darrin, Jackson, Tristin, Zachary, Bentley, Paxton, Zerach and Daclyn.

Visitation was at 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in Rollins Funeral Home.

Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Immanuel Baptist Church.

The family requests that the guests wear pink to the funeral service as it was Kathy's favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.

Nelda Faye Merriman

Nelda Faye Merriman, 84, died Friday, March 18, 2022, in Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo. She was born on March 17, 1938, in Leon, Oklahoma, to Clarence and Viola (Hice) Denham.

She graduated from high school in Dos Palos, Calif. On June 3, 1957, she married Carl Lee Merriman in Madera, Calif. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2013.

In 1973, Carl and Nelda moved from California to Rocky Comfort, Mo., where they raised horses and boilers. Nelda worked as a cook for the McDonald County High School, Rocky Comfort School, and Longview Headstart, where she also drove a school bus. She attended Prosperity Baptist Church in Rocky Comfort and, following their move to Neosho in 2009, attended the High Street Christian Church. Nelda loved sewing, quilting, crocheting and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Joyce Westmoreland, Freda Hartman and Neda Denham.

Survivors are two daughters, Annette Merriman of Webb City, Mo., and Paulette Daugherty and her husband, Bill, of Neosho; three grandchildren, Brett Arrasmith and his wife, Kelly, of St. Louis, Mo., Bethany Arrasmith of Pea Ridge, Ark., and and Brady Arrasmith of Gravette, Ark.; six great-grandchildren, Shana, Quinton, Brynlee, Madison, Riley, and Lincoln Arrasmith; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alaya Furnas.

Under the direction of the Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, a private family service will be held at a later date.

She will be interred with Carl at Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo.

Charity Grace Rohrbough

Charity Grace Rohrbough, 22, of Bentonville, Ark., died March 21, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born Jan. 14, 2000, in Joplin, Mo., to Travis James Rohrbough and Holly Ann Hightower.

She was a 2018 graduate of Heritage High School in Rogers where she ran cross country and played basketball. Charity was a home healthcare worker for Home Helpers of Rogers. She loved her two dogs "Ozzie" and "Roxy" and was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by a cousin, Tylor Moore; maternal grandpa, Bruce Hightower; and maternal great-grandpa, Everette.

Survivors are her mother, Holly Ann Roney and step-father, James Suggs of Rogers; her father, Travis Rohrbough of Wichita, Kan.; siblings, Hope Hightower (Skyler Breeden) of Rogers, Faith Rohrbough (Kentrell Hill) of Camden, Ark., Tristen Burkett of Bentonville and Bryton Zieglar of Colorado; step-siblings, Cameron, Lane, Lily and Jesse Suggs of the home and Brandi Souffrant of Fayetteville, N.C.; paternal grandmother, Janet Rohrbough of Garfield; paternal aunt, Stephanie Rohrbough of Garfield; maternal grandparents, Barbara Perdew and Mark Byler of Rogers; maternal uncle, David Hightower of Pine Bluff; maternal great-aunt, Erica Newan; cousins, Gabriel and Carter Hightower, Megan, Daisy and Noah Howard, Hailey Putman, Matthew and Jazmine Richardson, Nathan, Dennis and Kayleigh Gideon, Angela Gideon Hounschell, Kasia Gideon, Drake Satterwhite, Phoenix Cook and Haley Jefferies; maternal great-grandmother, Marilyn Moore of Carterville, Mo.; and many, many friends and extended family.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, in First Baptist Church in Garfield, Ark.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

