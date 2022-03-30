Sign in
It’s a blast at the Blackhawk Bash!

by Annette Beard | March 30, 2022 at 8:46 a.m.
Third- and fourth-grade students at Pea Ridge Intermediate School enjoyed Blackhawk Bash Friday and two classes wrapped Mr. Garrett King, aide, and Mrs. Mindy Bowlin, principal, with streamers to make them into "mummies" after they won second place in the competition to bring the most donations for the Blackhawk Pantry. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Third- and fourth-grade students at Pea Ridge Intermediate School enjoyed Blackhawk Bash Friday and two classes doused Mr. Garrett King, aide, and Mrs. Mindy Bowlin, principal, with "pies" in the face after they won the competition to bring the most donations for the Blackhawk Pantry. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: It’s a blast at the Blackhawk Bash!

ADVERTISEMENT

