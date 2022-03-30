Heckman cites experience, analytical skills

Ryan Heckman

Having served previously on the School Board and seeing that most of the current board members were not planning to seek office, Ryan Heckman said he believed it would be beneficial to have someone on the board who had experience in serving. Heckman served on the school board from 2015 to 2020.

"There's definitely a learning curve. You want to listen to understand before you interject yourself. This time, if I were elected, there would be less of a learning curve," he said. "Being an engineer, I get to work with a lot of different people. I manage people, time, money. I feel like a board of director member is simply that -- being a good steward of the district's time, money, people.

"Also, I'm kind of right brained and use a lot ofata and analytics in decisions," he said. "Sometimes we can get emotional responses to decisions but it's hard to argue with data. It's not emotional."

Heckman said he brings his experience in his career and skill set to the table. He said that having two daughters in the district also provides a different lens through which to look when considering curriculum, policy.

"It's important to have students in the district, it gives you that engagement," he said.

He said one of his passions is that even though the district is now zoned, he views it as a whole.

"The things we do in Pea Ridge are special -- PRMBS, pathways, special education program. Those have been unique. To me, that's great," he said, adding that Pea Ridge officials can help impact other districts in the state.

"A lot of times we focus on the kids, and we should. But, it's all the stake holders of the district. I also have a passion for teachers and administrators," Heckman said. "We need to understand the needs of the parents, teachers, administrators. If you take them for granted, the students are going to suffer. We need to make sure we have a culture which fosters teachers' career growth and development."

He said developing teachers is important and he doesn't want Pea Ridge to be a springboard for Bentonville and he wants to help teachers develop personally.

"For us to grow is inevitable. I want to maintain that smaller feel. It goes back to relationships and people frankly," Heckman said. "The relationships with the people, teachers, community is what keeps that feeling. "We're at 1,400 ... before we know it, we'll be at 3,000. What we have to do is make sure we have the vision for what that looks like. It's not just the assets ‚ the buildings, the structure of the curriculum, but the people -- teachers and administrators. The relationship that parents and kids have with he district, the teachers, can help keep the small town feel."

Heckman said that from a board standpoint, the evaluation of the superintendent is one of the most important functions.

"He's the CEO, the captain of the ship. We have to be a good steward of what he's doing as far as that culture, that vision," he said. "We have to make sure we stay up with the emerging trends... part of that, too, is curriculum ... technology and careers are changing quickly. The more we can adapt to that as a district to get kids that head start -- computer science, more apt with coding, emerging languages and block chain technologies -- they're going to have a better head start."

An engineering manager with Clorox, where he has been employed for more than 20 years, Heckman and his wife, Betsy, have two daughters, Laney and Bella, both of whom are students at Pea Ridge Junior High.

A native of the St. Joseph, Mo., area, Heckman graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School and then UMR, now known as Missouri S&T for college, from whence he earned a bachelor in Engineering Management (IE).

The Heckmans moved to Pea Ridge from Rogers almost 19 years ago. They have attended Pea Ridge First Baptist Church for the past 15 years and he has served in various roles and on various committees.

Heckman says his strengths include analytical decision-making (data cannot be subjective), a passion for people, a strategy deployment (i.e. execution), humor (funny might be debatable), is bold and, as it relates to the position he is seeking -- experience.

He said he is improving on active listening, mitigating his unconscious biases and less multi-tasking (being more focused on the thing at hand).