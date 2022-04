Contractors moved gas lines along Patton Street just west of North Curtis Avenue Monday in preparation for city street workers to widen and improve the street.

Plans call for curb, gutter and sidewalks on the south side of Patton Street, according to Nathan See, city Street Department superintendent, who said that utility workers should be on site for another two weeks.

"As soon as they leave, we'll be in there doing our portion and getting it ready for asphalt," See said.