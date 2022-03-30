Four seek School Board Zone 1 position





Four men are seeking the Zone 1 School Board seat.

There are 11 candidates for four of the five seats available. One seat, has one candidate who is currently a school board member and is running unopposed.

The zones and candidates are: Ryan Heckman, Chris Olson, Trenton Talburt and Adam Yager in Zone 1; Jessica Branham and Stephen (Drew) Rosser in Zone 2; Leslie Jackson, Eric Rowlee and Sarah Saragusa in Zone 3; Mindy Cawthon (incumbent) in Zone 4; and Melanie Christensen and Johnnie Dye in Zone 5.

Residents living within the Pea Ridge School District boundary must register to vote by April 25 to be eligible to vote in the May 24 election. Voters must live within the same zone as the candidate for whom they're voting.

The election is set for Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Early voting begins May 9. To vote in this election, one must register to vote by April 25, 2022.

School Election

April 25 - Register

May 9 - Early voting

May 24 - Election



