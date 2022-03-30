Easter Egg Hunts slated

The Pea Ridge Community Egg Hunt will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, on the high school football field. The event is sponsored by The Ridge Church. There will be prizes.

GATEWAY -- An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in the Gateway City Park sponsored by New Prospect Baptist Church and Gateway chapel.

Bring your own basket.

There will be one grand price winner from each age group. Also there will be a devotional, gift bags and snacks.

The egg hunt starting times by age group are 9 a.m. for 9- to 10-year-olds; 9:10 a.m. for 7- to 8-year-olds; 9:20 a.m. for 5- to 6-year-olds; 9:30 a.m. for 3- to 4-year-olds; and 9:40 a.m. for 2-year-old and younger.

There will be a devotional, gift bags, snacks and a grand prize winner from each age group.