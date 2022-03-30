Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, March 22
Valerie Michelle Booher, 48, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving left of center, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Habib M. Bootwala, 45, driving while intoxicated, guilty
Scarlet Chapman, 19, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kassy Alana Gross, 32, fictitious tags, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Allen Keith Hoskins, 61, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete a drug alcohol safety education class, guilty
Christopher Allan Mann, 44, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jose Rigobe Martinez-Galdamez, 27, expired tags, guilty; no drivers license or license expired, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Rene Salinas-Cano, 38, contempt and failure to complete a drug alcohol safety education class, nol prossed
Tara L. Simmons, 31, fictitious tags, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, dismissed
Caleb Dale Stevens, 30, violation of a protection order, guilty