Benton County Jail

Monday, March 21

2:41 p.m. Brian Scott Passmore, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

Tuesday, March 22

10:27 p.m. Connie Longtin, 54, Garfield, by BCSO, four counts second-degree battery

Wednesday, March 23

7:18 p.m. Victory Salinas-Martinez, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt

Thursday, March 24

2:37 p.m. Jennifer Schriner, 27, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Saturday, March 26

1:32 a.m. Taylor Stanton, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

5:37 a.m. Elijah Wind Bridges, 27, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, two failure to appear by Benton County

Sunday, March 27

2:19 a.m. Austin Vanover, 26, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, reckless driving; violation of omnibus DWI Act; speeding

Monday, March 28

3:09 a.m. Gina Kaiser, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three failure to appear