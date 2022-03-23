Students honored as outstanding students

Students and a teacher were honored in presentations to the Pea Ridge School Board at the regular meeting Monday, March 14.

Ms. Carolyn Armour, first-grade teacher, was honored as teacher of the year.

"Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to present some of our amazing students and staff at the Primary School tonight," said Darah Bennett, principal of the Primary School.

Bennett presented three outstanding students to the Pea Ridge School Board Monday, March 14. The students, Parker Dossey, kindergarten; Aria Butler, first grade; and Emrie Walden, second grade, were selected by teachers and peers. Another kindergarten student, Harper Fry, was chosen but unavailable to attend.

"Parker is fiercely independent and has used that to be a leader in her classroom," Bennett said. "She is a good friend to all and is always willing to help anyone in need."

Parker said she loves story time. She is in Ms. Elizabeth Clark's class.

Aria has raised money and delivered Christmas gifts to all the residents of Autumn Place," Bennett said. "She shows kindness to everyone and is respectful to all her teachers. She always has a positive attitude even in difficult situations."

Aria said her teacher, Mrs. Courtney Woodward, makes learning fun every day.

"Emrie is a role model for following expectations to anyone around her both inside and outside of the classroom. She gives 100% to anything," Bennett said, adding that "Emrie showed the three Bs -- being safe, being responsible and being respectful."

Emrie said her favorite part of school is her teacher, Ms. Mya Blosser.

"Miss Harper is always helpful and kind to others ... always participates," Bennett said, adding that Harper is in Ms. Rica Shackelford's class.

Ms. Armour is "devoted to her students," Bennett said. "She's always at school until late in the evening preparing for the next day. She is one of the most hard-working teachers I've ever seen.

"She does amazing things in her classroom," Bennett said. "She goes above and beyond...."

Members of the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk junior high basketball team were honored by being presented to the Pea Ridge School Board Monday, March 14. Head Lady Blackhawk coach Heath Neal, standing in for Jr. High coaches Dylan Kinney and Kyndra Meeker, said the team went 17-4, went 5-0 in conference play, won our conference title, then finished up runner up in District Tournament. All but two are eighth-graders, Neal said, "They were fun; they played hard; they played fast; they played physical; they played bigger than they are!"

Members of the Jr. High Lady Blackhawk basketball team include eighth-graders Holley Willey, Hope Konkler, Brooklyn Winn, Makenzie Stites, Jaslyn Dixon, Blaklie Leach, Anna Price, Abigail Rogers, Bailey Taylor, Makena Ward, Thalia Sosa and Meela Quam; and ninth-graders Emory Bowlin and Hailee Willey. Managers were Kayalauna Kaline and Lyndon Osbourn. Coaches were head coach Dylan Kinney and assistant coach Kyndra Meeker.