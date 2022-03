Second-grade students performed "Squirm," a musical by John Jacobson and John Higgins, on Tuesday, March 15, in the Fine Arts Center in Pea Ridge High School under the direction of Lora Taylor.

Students wore costumes as spiders and bats and a myriad of other creatures, including snakes.

Songs included "Squirm!" "Cool to be a Worm," "A Spider Song," "A Snake in the Grass," and "Give a Bat a Call."