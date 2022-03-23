Seven new positions created at schools

Continued growth in the school populations is necessitating additional staff at Pea Ridge schools.

School Board members approved seven new positions, three non-licensed and four licensed, at a projected cost of $363,897.86.

The new positions are for a social studies/assistant football coach at the high school; a math teacher at the junior high school, a special education teacher at the primary school, a school psychology specialist for the district and a hearing impaired instructioal assistant at the Primary, a English as a Second Language aide for the district and food service at the junior high.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld told board members the district leadership had reviewed enrollment numbers and met with the Special Education coordinator Angela Bassett to consider the needs.

"We feel these recommendations are needed to staff our district accodingly to make sure we're serving our students," Martfeld said. As for the ESL aide, she said there are more than 80 students currently being served and that Mrs. Crystal Marquez "wears more than one hat" meeting the needs of those students.

"That's one of the things with a growing district," superintendent Keith Martin said. "We're up by 140 kids compared to last year."

On the school district web site, there are 20 positions listed. Those include the new positions created as well as the position for the principal of the high school being vacated by the appointment of Charley Clark as activities/athletic director, as well as a few other positions.

The positions listed on the Pea Ridge School District web site are:

Job Title^Posting Date^Type^Location

Instructional aide, Alternative Learning Environment^3/19/2022^Non-Licensed^Middle School

Kindergarten teacher^3/17/2022^Licensed^Primary

Summer maintenance^3/17/2022^Non-Licensed^Maintenance

Instructional aide, ESL^3/15/2022^Non-Licensed^Student Services

School psychology specialist (1/2 Time)^3/15/2022^Licensed^Student Services

Food service worker^3/15/2022^Non-Licensed^Junior High

Special education teacher^3/15/2022^Licensed^Primary

Math teacher^3/15/2022^Licensed^Junior High

Social Studies/Football assistant (Varsity only)^3/15/2022^Licensed^High School

Principal (High School)^3/15/2022^Licensed^District Administration

Future special education teacher^3/09/2022^Licensed^Middle School

Science teacher^3/06/2022^Licensed^Junior High

Future classroom teacher (secondary)^3/03/2022^Licensed^High School

Future classroom teacher (elementary)^3/03/2022^Licensed^Primary

Special education teacher^3/03/2022^Licensed^Intermediate

Instructional aide, hearing impaired^3/03/2022^Non-Licensed^Primary

Healthcare teacher^2/21/2022^Licensed^High School

Substitute custodian^2/08/2022^Non-Licensed^Custodial

Food service substitute^2/07/2022^Non-Licensed^Cafeteria

Bus driver^1/14/2015^Transportation^District Wide

School Board members unanimously approved creating the new positions requested.