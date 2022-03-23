Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 12

Thursday, March 23, 1972

High school students with a "B" average or better may take up to six hours of course work at Ouachita Baptist University during each summer term between their junior and senior years.

"Years ago, as a very small child," wrote television star Dennis Weaver the other day, "I remember visiting the grandparents of a friend of mine who lived in Pea Ridge." In his letter addressed to Golda Calvin of Pea Ridge, the popular Western actor went on: "I remember it quite well as it was the kind of long visit that sticks in a child's mind. I remember the creamy butter, vegetables right from the garden... Those were the days, all right!"

Ralph Bolain has filed as a Republican candidate for re-election as County Judge of Benton County. Bolain was Benton County assessor for two terms before being elected as judge in 1970.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 12

Wednesday, March 24, 1982

The Pea Ridge School District 109 Board of Education Monday elected Kenneth Patterson its new president, Ronald Foster its new vice president and re-elected Tony Fletcher Jr. its secretary/treasurer. The board renewed contracts with principals Carol Ross of the high school and Doug Albertson of the elementary school. Board members also heard a complaint from a parent about teachers accusing her son of cheating.

At a called meeting Thursday, members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission elected Jay Hale chairman for the coming year. Elected to serve with him were John Lasater (retiring chairman), vice chairman; and Penny Wimmer, re-elected secretary.

"My family genealogies might as well be a telephone directory without the stories and history that accompany them," Billie Jines told members of the Benton County Historical Society. "History and genealogy are inseparable and actually, interchangeable."

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 12

Thursday, March 26, 1992

There will be a contest for the new District 4 Arkansas House of Representatives seat which will represent Northeast Benton County and small parts of two other counties. Jay Hale of Pea Ridge said he will qualify for the Democratic nomination.

Work is progressing on a two-classroom addition to Pea Ridge Elementary School. Administrators said the additional classrooms will be required on the campus every year for the next several years because of anticipated growth.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 12

Wednesday, March 20, 2002

Identifying positives and negatives about the community predominated Pea Ridge's long-range planning meeting Thursday. Representatives from various city agencies, the city council, planning commission, school board and military park along with interested citizens met for a second planning meeting in the City Hall council room.

The Pea Ridge School Board has 30 days to respond to a grievance filed by a middle school teacher after an open hearing at Tuesday night's meeting. Melia Findley, fifth-grade English teacher and seventh-grade girls basketball coach, addressed the board asking that a reprimand be removed from her file and that an administrator other than the middle school principal evaluate her performance in the spring.

Mid-America Environmental began removing 17 years' buildup of sludge from a Pea Ridge Sewer Treatment Plant pond recently. The job was anticipated to take 14 days. The process was needed to repair a leak in the pond.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 12

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A Saturday night party was an "awesome party till it got bused," said one girl on Facebook. About 40 youths from Pea Ridge, Rogers, Bentonville and southwestern Missouri were partying in a residence on Easterling Road when Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies knocked on the front door.

Pea Ridge 421, a 4,000-gallon tanker, lay on its side Wednesday after rolling into a tree at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Rose Street in Avoca. The driver, Fire Chief Frank Rizzio escaped with minor injuries.

A new electronic sign was installed at Pea Ridge High School thanks to a donation by Arvest Bank, according to principal Rick Neal, who said the wireless board controlling the messages should be installed soon.