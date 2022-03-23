Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 28

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispitos, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 29

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pulled pork, baked beans, corn on cob, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 30

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 31

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, April 1

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots with ranch, fruit cocktail cake, variety of fruit, milk

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

