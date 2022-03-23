Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, March 4

10:38 a.m. Police were advised of an incident that happened on the evening of Thursday, March 3, at a residence on Halleck Lane involving threats made to Fire Department personnel in reference to a previous incident on Feb. 22. Written statements were retrieved and the Department of Human Services (against whom threats were also made) was notified of the threats.

8:42 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Patton Street in reference to a physical disturbance that was no longer in progress. According to the report, the suspect had just left the residence. Police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout for) for the suspect. At 9:44 p.m., the complainant called 911 that the suspect had returned. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Adrian K. Leffingwell, 40, in connection to third-degree domestic battery.

Saturday, March 5

5:32 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Nicholas J. Travois, 23, Middle Island, N.Y., in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; driving on a revoked license; no liability insurance; and owner fail to register vehicle.

Tuesday, March 8

1:24 p.m. During a routine search of a person attending court, police found a silicone pipe with a green leafy substance in it. As a result, police cited Deborah Hope Kosareff, 46, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:30 p.m. Police transported Megan Leftwich, 27, Huntsville, and Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 40, Huntsville, to Benton County Jail in connection to two-day commit sentence by Judge Ray Bunch at Pea Ridge Court.

Wednesday, March 9

10:36 a.m. A project manager for a construction project reported that remesh rolls and visqueen had been taken from the job site on Carlock Street sometime between March 4-7. Police will conduct extra patrols.

Thursday, March 10

7:26 p.m. A resident of McCulloch Street reported violation of a no contact order. As a result of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Friday, March 11

5:54 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Asboth Street for a verbal disturbance that escalated to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kelly E. Bouck, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with third degree battery.

Saturday, March 12

9:45 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Harley Jay-Holliday Nunley, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding, no driver's license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, March 13

5:03 p.m. Police were requested to accompany a resident of Pea Ridge to a residence on Hayden Road for a welfare check. As a result of the investigation, police requested an ambulance to check on the 85-year-old male, who was transported to the hospital.