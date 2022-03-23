Obituaries for the March 23, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

George Robert Kuhnert

George Robert Kuhnert, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 16, 2022, in his home. He was born May 29, 1936 in, Denton, Kan., to Henry Kuhnert and Clara Spencer Kuhnert.

He was a decorated U.S. Army retiree serving three tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Army he worked and retired again for the VA in Fayetteville as a housekeeping supervisor. After that he worked for Marvin's IGA in Pea Ridge and other odd jobs. He enjoyed farming and traveling.

He was a active member of Twelve Corners Church in Garfield, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Horstman Kuhnert, whom he married in June 1982, and eight siblings.

Survivors are his children, Rex Littrell (Helen) of Garfield, Linda O'Neal (Loy) of Elm Springs, Albert Kuhnert of Pea Ridge, Bryce Huhnert of Springdale, and Brad Littrell (Heather) of Rogers; siblings, Harold Kuhnert (Janice), Betty Lipscomb (Gary), Vernon Kuhnert (Gloria) and Alice Williams; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service was at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences maybe made at siscofuneralhome.net.

James LeLand Mayfield

James LeLand Mayfield, 87, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 15, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Brightwater, Ark., to Pierce Howard Mayfield and Lucy Mae Voltz Mayfield.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and also served in the Arkansas National Guard.

He served as the mayor of Pea Ridge. He retired from RTW after 30 years. He enjoyed walking and trains.

He was a member of the First Nazarene Church in Rogers, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, JoAnn Putman Mayfield; second wife, Wilma Mayfield; and a sister, Betty Powell.

Survivors are two children, Diana Mayfield Broit of Garfield, Ark., and Greg Mayfield of Garfield, Ark.; a sister, Martha Stumps of St. James, Mo.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorial Service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2020, in Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation, Williams Hollow Farm Project, P.O. Box 925, Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Timothy Monroe Weaver

Timothy Monroe Weaver, 56, of Eureka Springs, Ark., died March 18, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 11, 1965, in Rogers to Billy Lee Weaver, Sr. and Clara Adeline Moore Weaver.

He was prosecuting attorney for Eureka Springs for over 20 years and owned Weaver Law Firm in Rogers, Ark., for many years. He enjoyed traveling and most of all serving people through his knowledge of law. He was always willing to take cases to help people out in need.

He hosted Signpost to Heaven radio program for 10 years on KURM radio and attended the House of God Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, James Weaver.

Survivors are his wife Lori Noel Campbell Weaver whom he married Sept. 3, 1994; his father, Billy Lee Weaver, Sr. of Rogers; two sons, James William Weaver (Emily) of Fayetteville, Ark., and Taylor Monroe Weaver of Rogers; and two siblings, Kathy R. Wilkerson of Rogers and Billy Lee Weaver, Jr. (Susan) of Rogers.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, financial donations may be made to his wife Lori Weaver, c/o Sisco Funeral Home, P.O. Box 54 Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.