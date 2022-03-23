Lady Blackhawks win 3 of 5 games in one week

The Lady Blackhawks were busy the week preceding Spring Break.
On Monday, March 14, the Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Panthers in Siloam Springs.
On Tuesday, March 15, they hosted the Lady Elks from Elkins, defeating them 13-1.
On Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk softball team competed well in three games in the Ozark Classic Tournament in Harrison, winning one of three games.
"Our kids completed very well against the large schools from around the state of Arkansas," head coach Josh Reynolds said.
"I'm extremely proud of our kids and the effort they showed all weekend."
Game results
Monday, March 14
Pea Ridge 17 at Siloam Springs 3
Nalea Holliday 2 walks, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper 2 walks, 2 hits, 4 runs scored, 3 RBIs
Dallice White 1 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler 2 hits, 1 RBI
Ashley Earley 2 walks 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Lillian Murray 2 walks 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Lily Humphries 1 walk 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 4 hits, 3 runs, striking out 12.
Tuesday, March 15
Elkins 1 at Pea Ridge 13
Nalea Holliday 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Ashlynn Short 1 hit, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Dallice White 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Emory Bowlin 1 hit, 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler 3 hits, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI
Ashley Earley 2 walks, 2 runs scored
Lillian Murray 3 hits, 2 runs scored
Allie King 1 hit, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 run on 2 hits, no walks, striking out 15.
Friday, March 18-Saturday, March 19
Game 1
Pea Ridge 4 vs. Bentonville 6
Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 3 RBI
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 6 runs on 8 hits, 2 walks, striking out 9.
Game 2
Pea Ridge 2 vs. Rogers Heritage 11
Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 1 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits
Lily Humphries: 1 run scored
Lillian Murray: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 5 earned runs, on 5 walks, 8 hits, and 6 strikeouts.
Game 3
Pea Ridge 9 vs. Fort Smith Southside 3
Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Lily Humphries: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Dallie White: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 3 runs scored
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored 2 RBI
Ashlynn Short: 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 3 runs, on 3 walks, 5 hits, striking out 3.
The Lady Hawks are off for spring break and will travel to Fayetteville on Monday, March 28, to play Fayetteville High School. The first pitch is at 5 p.m. There will be a varsity and a junior varsity game.