Lady Blackhawks win 3 of 5 games in one week

The Lady Blackhawks were busy the week preceding Spring Break.

On Monday, March 14, the Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Panthers in Siloam Springs.

On Tuesday, March 15, they hosted the Lady Elks from Elkins, defeating them 13-1.

On Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk softball team competed well in three games in the Ozark Classic Tournament in Harrison, winning one of three games.

"Our kids completed very well against the large schools from around the state of Arkansas," head coach Josh Reynolds said.

"I'm extremely proud of our kids and the effort they showed all weekend."

Game results

Monday, March 14

Pea Ridge 17 at Siloam Springs 3

Nalea Holliday 2 walks, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper 2 walks, 2 hits, 4 runs scored, 3 RBIs

Dallice White 1 hits, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler 2 hits, 1 RBI

Ashley Earley 2 walks 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Lillian Murray 2 walks 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Lily Humphries 1 walk 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 0 walks, 4 hits, 3 runs, striking out 12.

Tuesday, March 15

Elkins 1 at Pea Ridge 13

Nalea Holliday 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Ashlynn Short 1 hit, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Dallice White 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Emory Bowlin 1 hit, 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler 3 hits, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI

Ashley Earley 2 walks, 2 runs scored

Lillian Murray 3 hits, 2 runs scored

Allie King 1 hit, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 1 run on 2 hits, no walks, striking out 15.

Friday, March 18-Saturday, March 19

Game 1

Pea Ridge 4 vs. Bentonville 6

Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 3 RBI

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 6 runs on 8 hits, 2 walks, striking out 9.

Game 2

Pea Ridge 2 vs. Rogers Heritage 11

Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits

Lily Humphries: 1 run scored

Lillian Murray: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 5 earned runs, on 5 walks, 8 hits, and 6 strikeouts.

Game 3

Pea Ridge 9 vs. Fort Smith Southside 3

Nalea Holliday: 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Lily Humphries: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Dallie White: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 3 runs scored

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored 2 RBI

Ashlynn Short: 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 3 runs, on 3 walks, 5 hits, striking out 3.

The Lady Hawks are off for spring break and will travel to Fayetteville on Monday, March 28, to play Fayetteville High School. The first pitch is at 5 p.m. There will be a varsity and a junior varsity game.

Lady Blackhawk sophomore Callie Cooper, No. 25, looks to the coach for the play while catching Tuesday, March 15, in Pea Ridge.



Freshman Lady Blackhawk Ashlynn Short, No. 9, bats Tuesday, March 15, in the game against the Lady Elks.



Lady Blackhawk freshman Ashlynn Short, No. 9, rounds third base on her way home Tuesday, March 15, in a game against the Lady Elks of Elkins.



Lady Blackhawk sophomore Callie Cooper, No. 25, arrives safely at third base Tuesday, March 15.



Freshman Lady Blackhawk Ashlynn Short, No. 9, beats the ball to first base Tuesday, March 15, in the contest against the Lady Elks.



Sophomore Lady Blackhawk catcher Callie Cooper, No. 25...



Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Callie Cooper, No. 25 ...



Head coach Josh Reynolds encourages the girls Tuesday, March 15.



Assistant coach Kendra Meeker, left, talks with pitcher Emory Bowlin, center, and catcher Callie Cooper, right, during a brief break in play Tuesday, March 15.



Freshman Emory Bowlin winds up for the pitch Tuesday, March 16, as first-baseman Dallice White, No. 8, watches for the ball.



Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lady Elks Tuesday, March 15. Emory Bowlin, No. 16, center, pitched the entire game.



Lady Blackhawk senior Nalea Holliday, No. 11, bats Tuesday, March 15, in the game against the Lady Elks in Pea Ridge.



Lady Blackhawk sophomore Callie Catcher, No. 25, catches Tuesday, March 15, in the game against the Lady Elks in Pea Ridge.

