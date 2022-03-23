Jr. high track teams sweep championships

The junior boys and girls teams brought home the hardware, sweeping both team championships at the Elkins Invitational recently.

The boys blew out the competition, racing past the field with 171 points. Second was Elkins with 116, followed by West Fork 80, Gravette 59, Prairie Grove 56, Shiloh 53, Lincoln, Huntsville 42, Mountainburg 15, Life Way 14 and Haas Hall 11.

The girls had a closer competitor in Shiloh but the Hawks still won by 27. Pea Ridge won with 159, with Shiloh secondwith 132, Gravette 74, Lincoln 73, Prairie Grove 50, West Fork 46, Elkins 33, Mountainburg 31, Huntsville 25, New School 18 and Life Way 11.

Jackson Turner was a double winner for the boys, taking the 100-meter hurdles (18.6) and the 300-meter hurdles (48,7). Trey Bounds won the 800-meter (2:25) and was second in the 1,600-meter (5:33); Evan Escajeda was the 400-meter champion in 57.7 while also taking third in the 200-meter (26.0). In the field events, the Hawks took two titles with Trey Bounds winning the pole vault (10-0) while Peyton Carney won the shot put (44-6).

The Hawks were strong in the relay events, taking the 4x400-meter relay (4:05) and the 4x800-meter (10:03) while also placing third in both the 4x100-meter (50.44) and 4x200-meter (1:48) relay events.

Other second-place winners for the Hawks include: Parker Tillman, second 110-meter hurdles (19.2) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (49,4); Logan Tucker, second pole vault (9-6) and fifth 110-meter hurdles (20.19).

Other scorers for the Hawks include: Mason Singh, fifth 100-meter (12.49) and sixth long jump (16-10); Mason Butler, fourth 400-meter (58.6); Cade Keith, sixth pole vault (7-6), eighth 400-meter (61.4); Evan Wilkerson, seventh 1,600-meter (5:49,2); Wyatt Dodson, seventh 300-meter hurdles (50.8); Liam Taylor, seventh high jump (5-2); Ricky Rowlee, fifth triple jump (33-6); Isaac Ohl, triple jump (31-6); Rees Kelley, third discus (98-9); and Tate Piper, sixth, shot put (35-0).

Like the boys, the girls won both the 4x400-meter (5:01) and 4x800-meter (12:10) relays. They also took fourth in the 4x100-meter (58,2) and 4x200-meter (2:04,4) relays.

The girls did most of their damage in the field events with over half of their final point total coming from the six field events as Pea Ridge athletes took first in four of them. Brooke White was a double winner, taking the shot put (32-8) and the discus (76-6). Kennedy Williams won the triple jump (30-10) and also third in the 100-meter hurdles (19.8) while Sadie Christensen captured the pole vault (7-6) before she took second in the 1,600-meter (5:52.1) and second in the 800-meter (2:47.8).

The only individual winner on the track was Zoeyanne Timmons who won the 100-meter hurdles (18.2) , took third in both the 100-meter (13.9) and 200-meter (29.4) ad was fourth in the long jump (14-0).

Other individual scorers for the Hawks were: Miley Humphreys, fifth 300-meter hurdles (61.0); Hailey Westlin, fifth 800-meter (2:52); Brenna Walkerfourth, 1,600-meter (6:28) and eighth long jump (12-8); Kennedy Fox, sixth, 1,600-meter (6:32); Bailey Walker, eighth high jump (4-6); Ava Clark, fifth triple jump (27-8) and eighth 300-meter hurdles (62.0); Kourtney Kougle, second, pole vault (7-0); Zoey Hinojosa, sevenh pole vault (5-6); Layla Upton, fifth discus (52-0) and fifth shot put (26-10).