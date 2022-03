Third- and fourth-grade students at Pea Ridge Intermediate School enjoyed Blackhawk Bash Friday and two classes doused Mr. Garrett King, aide, and Mrs. Mindy Bowlin, principal, with "pies" in the face after they won the competition to bring the most donations for the Blackhawk Pantry. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: It’s a blast at the Blackhawk Bash!

