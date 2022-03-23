Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, March 8
Lena Lynn Akins, 50, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Shivani Bhardwaj, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Brandt Morgan Bowen, 18, speeding, bond forfeit
Michael R. Claus, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty
Thomas William Cleland, 27, speeding, bond forfeit
James B. Cooper, 43, speeding, bond forfeit
Kristina Marie Coover, 29, speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Thomas Edward Copp, 47, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Scott Davies, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Karen L. Delano, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Jesse James Geddes, 23, business license/door to door Sales Ord. 42, guilty
Nathaniel Patrick Hamilton, 20, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Sherri Don Hinde, 66, speeding, bond forfeit
Barbara Ann Hudgens, 33, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Randal Kade Jaber, 67, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Darrin Jett, 41, disorderly conduct, guilty; public intoxication, guilty
Kaylin K. Kerley, 21, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Jesse William Leach, 27, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Megan C. Leftwich, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Shannon Ellen Lewis, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Tammy Louise Lute, 50, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Sarah Rene Malone, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Christian Martinez, 30, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Harley G. Mattox, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
William Gilbert Morgan, 43, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Joshua Louis Nelson, 36, public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Gary Wayne Nietzke, 41, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Emily Lu Paquin, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Luis Angel Perez, 30, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Laranda L. Phillips-Whitney, 36, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Jacqueline Danielle Poe, 34, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Muriel L. Price, 34, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jared Allen Roberts, 29, fictitious tags, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Isai Annan Rodriguez-Quintana, 30, no drivers license or license expired, bond forfeit
Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Steven A. Schodrowski, 50, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Danny Darrel Shrum, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
April L. Smith, 38, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Taylor William Smith, 24, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Courtney Leigh Spackman, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Amber Ann Spillman, 36, assault, guilty
Grant Christophe Thomas, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Chyna Upshaw, 23, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Amy E. Villanueva, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Gunther Vinson, 38, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit