Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, March 8

Lena Lynn Akins, 50, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Shivani Bhardwaj, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Brandt Morgan Bowen, 18, speeding, bond forfeit

Michael R. Claus, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty

Thomas William Cleland, 27, speeding, bond forfeit

James B. Cooper, 43, speeding, bond forfeit

Kristina Marie Coover, 29, speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Thomas Edward Copp, 47, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Scott Davies, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Karen L. Delano, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Jesse James Geddes, 23, business license/door to door Sales Ord. 42, guilty

Nathaniel Patrick Hamilton, 20, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sherri Don Hinde, 66, speeding, bond forfeit

Barbara Ann Hudgens, 33, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Randal Kade Jaber, 67, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Darrin Jett, 41, disorderly conduct, guilty; public intoxication, guilty

Kaylin K. Kerley, 21, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Jesse William Leach, 27, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Megan C. Leftwich, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Shannon Ellen Lewis, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Tammy Louise Lute, 50, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Sarah Rene Malone, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Christian Martinez, 30, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Harley G. Mattox, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

William Gilbert Morgan, 43, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Joshua Louis Nelson, 36, public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Gary Wayne Nietzke, 41, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Emily Lu Paquin, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Luis Angel Perez, 30, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Laranda L. Phillips-Whitney, 36, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Jacqueline Danielle Poe, 34, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Muriel L. Price, 34, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jared Allen Roberts, 29, fictitious tags, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Isai Annan Rodriguez-Quintana, 30, no drivers license or license expired, bond forfeit

Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Steven A. Schodrowski, 50, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Danny Darrel Shrum, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

April L. Smith, 38, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Taylor William Smith, 24, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Courtney Leigh Spackman, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Amber Ann Spillman, 36, assault, guilty

Grant Christophe Thomas, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Chyna Upshaw, 23, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Amy E. Villanueva, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Gunther Vinson, 38, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit