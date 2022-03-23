Boys track competes in two meets: Elkins and Greenwood

The Pea Ridge boys track team split into two teams and competed in two separate events Thursday, March 17.

In Greenwood, at the Greenwood Invitational, the Pea Ridge boys took first place with 121 points March 17. The second-place team, Van Buren, scored 91 points.

Only one Pea Ridge girl competed in Greenwood. Senior Kamree Dye took second place in four events -- the 100-meter, the 200-meter, the 400-meter and long jump.

In the Elks Senior Relays, the Pea Ridge boys took fourth place with 75 points behind Gravette, first place with 104 points; West Fork, second place with 103 points; and Prairie Grove, third place with 81 points.

In Elkins, the Pea Ridge girls took first place with 200 points, followed by Gravette, 154 points, West Fork, 105 points; and Shiloh, 68 points.

Elkins Elks Sr. Relays

March 17, 2022

Elkins High School

Boys

100-meter dash

15 Conner Nunley, soph., 13.09

16 Ashton Burt, sr., 13.15

19 Cole Anders, soph., 13.44

200-meter dash

5 Amarion Williams, jr., 24.93

20 Conner Nunley, soph., 28.01

400-meter dash

9 Samuel Gregory, jr., 1:01.89

16 Drake Satterwhite, soph., 1:05.60

20 Davis Tenney, soph., 1:06.94

800-meter run

5 Elijah Wiggins, sr., 2:29.47

13 Drake Satterwhite, soph., 2:47.03

1,600-meter run

2 Zachary Etzkorn, soph., 5:26.30

14 Joseph Peal, sr., 5:59.40

18 Julian Eberle, sr., 6:46.46

3,200-meter run

8 Trysten Simonds, soph., 13:09.74

10 Joseph Peal, sr., 13:13.69

110-meter hurdles

7 Mason Wolfenden, soph., 20.17

300-meter hurdles

6 Mason Wolfenden, soph., 50:33

4x100-meter relay

4 PRHS 49.08

4x200-meter relays

2 PRHS 1:43.90

4x400-meter relays

3 PRHS 4:18.65

4x800-meter relays

2 PRHS 10:13.85

Long Jump

15 Garrett Jacobs, jr., 17'02"

16 Amarion Williams, jr., 10'11"

Triple jump

8 Garrett Jacobs, jr., 34'00.50"

Pole vault

1 Caleb Neil, sr., 11'06"

2 Phoenix Edmission, jr., 11'00"

3 Elijah Wiggins, sr., 10'00"

Discuss

15 Justin Merino, jr., 73'01"

19 Hunter Ellzey, soph., 58'01"

22 Devon Hopkins, sr., 52'04"

Shot put

8 Hunter Ellzey, soph., 31'03"

13 Devon Hopkins, sr., 27'09"

19 Kamden Hissong, soph., 18'07"

Girls

100-meter dash

2 Trinity Fox, soph, 14.15

4 Trinity Alley, jr., 14.47

200-meter dash

5 Evelyn Hernandez, jr., 29.87

11 Kayla Madsen, soph, 33.08

19 Hailey Muller, 10, 36.91

400-meter dash

3 Evelyn Hernandez, jr. 1:05.74

4 RyLee Raines, soph, 1:09.39

9 Kyleigh Pruitt, jr., 1:11.52

800-meter run

3 Dallice White, sr., 2:59.65

6 Allie King, sr., 3:03.17

10 Elise Kelley, jr., 3:22.48

1,600-meter run

2 Liz Vazques, sr., 5:49.16

3 RyLee Raines, soph., 6:04.75

15 Kylee Tidwell, soph., 7:06.22

3,200-meter run

3 Liz Vazques, sr., 13:04.29

4 RyLee Rains, soph., 13:17.08

8 Allie King, sr., 14:45.10

100-meter hurdles

3 Trinity Fox, soph., 18.96

8 Ava Pippin, soph., 21.41

9 Kearstyn Rounder, jr., 22.76

300-meter hurdles

2 Trinity Fox, soph., 55.28

4 Ava Pippin, soph., 57.02

8 Ryleigh Gilbreath, 1:00.98

4x200-meter relays

1 PRHS 1:55.50

4x400-meter relays

2 PRHS 4:37.32

4x800-meter relays

1 PRHS 11:06.07

High jump

2 Kylee Tidwell, soph., 5'00"

8 Dallice White, sr., 4'06"

11 Lacy Williams, soph, 4'02.00"

Long jump

1 Madison Smith, sr., 15'02.50"

3 RyLee Raines, soph., 14'05.50"

6 Lacy Williams, soph., 14'00.00"

Triple jump

1 Madison Smith, sr., 30'11.00"

2 Mikayla Humphrey, sr., 30'06.00"

10 Ava Pippin, soph., 25'09.50"

Pole vault

2 Allie King, sr., 8'00.00"

3 Trinity Alley, jr., 7'00.00"

4 Ryleigh Gilbreath, jr., 6'00.00"

Discuss

1 Dallice White, sr., 93'09.00"

6 Paige Brown, sr., 66'01.50"

10 Madison Sims, soph, 58'02.00"

Shot put

1 Dallice White, sr., 32'09.00"

8 Katie Jones, jr., 21'02.75"

9 Madison Sims, soph., 21'00.50"

Greenwood High School

Invitational 2022

March 17, 2022

Greenwood High School

Pea Ridge boys took first place with 121 points in the Greenwood Invitational March 17. The second-place team, Van Buren, scored 91 points.

Boys

100-meter dash

3 Cade Mann, jr., 11.97

15 Nick Reiter, soph, 12.82

200-meter dash

1 Patrick Elliott, sr., 22.54

2 Cade Mann, jr. 23.43

400-meter dash

2 Sebasttien Mullikin, jr. 54.79

7 Noah Pruitt, soph, 59.28

800-meter run

3 Grandon Grant, jr., 2:11.06

7 Troy Ferguson, soph, 2:17.45

11 Owen Reynolds, jr. 2:21.23

1,600-meter run

4 Grandon Grant, jr., 4:49.57

6 Troy Ferguson, soph, 4:50.42

10 Owen Reynolds, jr., 5:18.60

3,200-meter run

3 Tian Grant, soph., 10:47.61

7 Jacob Stein, soph., 11:55.49

110-meter hurdles

3 Nathan Tucker, sr., 18:07

4 Isaac Cruz, soph., 18.11

300-meter hurdles

3 Nathan Tucker, sr., 47.33

4 Isaac Cruz, soph., 47.71

4x100-meter relays

2 PRHS 44.86

4x200-meter relays

6 PRHS 1:40.31

4x400-meter relays

1 PRHS 3:37.83

4x800-meter relays

3 PRHS 8:57.94

High Jump

10 Isaac Cruz, soph., 5'00.00"

Long Jump

4 Patrick Elliott, sr., 20'02.00"

Discuss

8 Cade Mann, jr., 93'08.00"

9 Clay Sebree, sr., 91'08.00"

Shot Put

4 Jason Beyer, jr., 38'06.00"

7 Clay Sebree, sr., 36'11.00"

Girls

100-meter

2 Kamree Dye, sr., 13.15

200-meter

2 Kamree Dye, sr., 26.73

400-meter

2 Kamree Dye, sr., 1:02.61

Long jump

2 Kamree Dye, sr., 16'03.00"

Patrick Elliott prequalified for the 4A State meet in the 200-meter in the Greenwood Invitational.



The Pea Ridge boys track team took first place in the Greenwood Invitational Thursday, March 17.

