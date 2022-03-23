Blackhawk track and field athletes flex muscles early

The senior boys Blackhawk track team won an impressive team title at the Greenwood Invitational recently with the varsity girls blowing out the field in their capturing the Elkins Invitational.

The senior boys and girls served notice they would be a force to be reckoned this spring with their capture of indoor state track championships a few weeks ago.

The girls squad dominated their 10-team field at Elkins even though their high point athlete Kamree Dye was away competing in the large school meet in Greenwood. The Lady Hawks ran away from the field at Elkins by scoring 200, far ahead of second-place Gravette who scored 154. Third was West Fork with 105, followed by Shiloh 68, Prairie Grove 57, Elkins 28, Mountainburg 14, New School 14, Haas Hall 4 and Lincoln 3.

Coach Heather Wade's girls racked up an impressive 89 points in the field events to race out to a huge lead which they maintained to the end the competition.

The Hawks won four of the six field events, while taking second in the other two. Madison Smith was a double winner, taking both the long and triple jumps (15-2, 30-11 respectively). Dallice White was also a double winner, capturing the discus and shot put events (93-9 and 32-9) while also earning eighth in the high jump (4-6).

The other two gold medals earned by the girls were in the 4x200-meter relay (1:55.5) and the 4x800-meter relay (11:06.7). Team member names were not available at press time. The girls also took a second in the 4x400-meter relay (4:37.32)

Other silver medalists were: Allie King, second in the pole vault (8-0), while also taking sixth in the 800-meter (3:03.1) and eighth in the 3,200-meter (14:45.1); Trinity Fox , second in the 100-meter (14.15), second in the 300-meter hurdles (55.28), and third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.96); Liz Vazques, second 1,600-meter (5:49.10) and third 3,200-meter (13:04); Kylee Tidwell, second in the high jump (5-0); and Mikayla Humphrey, second in the triple jump (30-5).

Other scorers for the girls include: Trinity Alley, third, pole vault (7-0), fourth, 100-meter (14.47); Evelyn Hernandez, third, 400-meter (65.74), fifth 200-meter (29.87); Rylee Raines, third, 1,600-meter (6:04), third long jump (14-5), fourth 3,200-meter (13:17), and fifth 400-meter (69.3); Ava Pippin, fourth 300-meter hurdles (57.0), eighth 100-meter hurdles (18.9); Ryleigh Gibreath, eighth 300-meter hurdles (60.98) and fourth pole vault (6-0); Lacy Williams, sixth long jump (14-0); Paige Brown, sixth discus (66-6); and Katie Jones, eighth shot put (21-2)

Meanwhile at Greenwood, Dye had a big meet, taking silver medals in the 100-meter (13.15), 200-meter (26.73), 400-meter (62.61), and long jump (16-3) to score 32 points individually.

The partial boys squad that competed at Elkins had one gold medalist, Caleb Neil who won the pole vault with an 11-6 jump. He led a 1-2-3 finish in the vault with Phoenix Edmisson taking second with 11-0 with Elijah Wiggins finishing third in 10-0.

Zachary Etzkorn was second in the 1,600-meter (5:26.3) with Trysten Simonds, eighth in the 3,200-meter (13:09); Amarion Williams, fifth 200-meter (24.9); Mason Wolfenden, seventh 110-meter hurdles (20.17) and sixth 300-meter hurdles (50.33); Garrett Jacobs, eighth triple jump (34.0); and Hunter Ellzey, eighth shot put (31-3).

Down at Greenwood which featured several 5A and 6A teams, the boys were far behind the leaders after the field events with Van Buren and Siloam Springs tied for the lead with 51 each, while the Hawks scored but 11. However, the Hawk strength in the running events saw them slowly catch up with the leaders until they were in third place with five events left.

Eight points in the 800-meter got the Hawks close, trailing scoring leaders Van Buren and Siloam Springs who were tied with 78, with the Pea Ridge having 72. The Hawks flipped the standing in the 300-meter hurdles, scoring 11 with Siloam Springs getting 4 and Van Buren shut out. The Hawks then led the meet by 3 over Siloam Springs.

The 200-meter then iced the meet as the Hawks were first and second to score 18, taking a 103 to 82 lead Siloam Springs. Van Buren did outscore Pea Ridge 11 to 8 in the 3,200-meter with Siloam shut out. Pea Ridge won the final event the 4x400-meter with Siloam's second place finishing them just a single point behind the Pointers, 30 points back of the Blackhawk,

Team scores were: Pea Ridge 121, Van Buren 91, Siloam Springs 90, Springdale 83, Ft. Smith Northside 73, Alma 66, Ozark 54, Founders Classical 47, Greenwood 45 and Greenland 27.

The Hawks had only one individual winner with Patrick Elliott cruising to a 22.5 victory in the 200-meter. He was also fourth in the long jump (20-2). The Hawks' 4x400-meter relay took gold in 3:37, the 4x100-meter relay was second (44.86), the 4x800-meter relay was third (8:57) with the 4x200-meter relay sixth (1:40.31).

Silver medalists include: Cade Mann, second in the 200-meter (23.4) who was also third in the 100-meter (11.9) and eighth in the discus (93-8); and Sebasttien Mullikin, second in the 400-meter (54.7).

Third place winners include: Grandon Grant, third 800-meter (2:11) and fourth 1,600-meter (4:49.7); Nathan Tucker, third in the 110-meter hurdles (18.0) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (47.3), and Tian Grant, third in the 3,200-meter (10:47).

Other scorers were: Noah Pruitt, seventh 400-meter (59,2); Troy Ferguson, fifth 1,600-meter (4:50), seventh 800-meter (2:17); Jacob Stein, seventh 3,200 (11:55); Isaac Cruz, fourth 110-meter hurdles (18.11), and fourth 300-meter hurdles (47.7); Jason Beyer, fourth shot put (38-6) and Clay Sebree, seventh shot put (36-11).