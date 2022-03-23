Blackhawk baseball begins in earnest

The Hawks competed in the Harrison Tournament Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.
The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Russellville Cyclones 11-8 in the first round of the Ozark Classic Tournament in Harrison Friday. They defeated the Springdale Bulldogs 8-6 Saturday and advanced to the championship game of the Ozark Classic. The Hawks lost to the Harrison Goblins 16-13 in the finals.
The Hawks hosted the Gentry Pioneers Tuesday, March 15. The Hawks lost 4-1.
On March 10, the Hawks defeated the NWA Hornets 10-9.
The Blackhawks are scheduled to play a junior varsity game in Gentry March 23 and in the J.S. Tournament in Greenland March 24-26.
The Hawks are scheduled to host Prairie Grove Tigers Tuesday, March 29, in Pea Ridge.