Blackhawk baseball begins in earnest

The Hawks competed in the Harrison Tournament Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Russellville Cyclones 11-8 in the first round of the Ozark Classic Tournament in Harrison Friday. They defeated the Springdale Bulldogs 8-6 Saturday and advanced to the championship game of the Ozark Classic. The Hawks lost to the Harrison Goblins 16-13 in the finals.

The Hawks hosted the Gentry Pioneers Tuesday, March 15. The Hawks lost 4-1.

On March 10, the Hawks defeated the NWA Hornets 10-9.

The Blackhawks are scheduled to play a junior varsity game in Gentry March 23 and in the J.S. Tournament in Greenland March 24-26.

The Hawks are scheduled to host Prairie Grove Tigers Tuesday, March 29, in Pea Ridge.

Blackhawk senior Logan Stewart pitched Tuesday, March 15, in the game against the Gentry Pioneers.



