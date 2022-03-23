Beware! There’s a bear!

"The Bear Went over the Mountain," a musical written by John Jacobson and John Higgins was performed by Pea Ridge Primary School first-grade students under the direction of Lona Taylor Thursday, March 17. The musical was performed in the Fine Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School.

Songs included "Good Morning," "This is the Day," "Beware!" "Push!" and "Forever."

Children were in costumes as woodland creates including foxes, rabbits, bats, bears, owls.

First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed the musical "The Bear Went Over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Fine Art Center at Pea Ridge High School.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed the musical "The Bear Went Over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Fine Art Center at Pea Ridge High School.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed the musical "The Bear Went Over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Fine Art Center at Pea Ridge High School.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed the musical "The Bear Went Over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Fine Art Center at Pea Ridge High School.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed the musical "The Bear Went Over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Fine Art Center at Pea Ridge High School.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed the musical "The Bear Went Over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Fine Art Center at Pea Ridge High School.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed the musical "The Bear Went Over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Fine Art Center at Pea Ridge High School.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.



First-grade students from Pea Ridge Primary performed "The Bear Went over the Mountain" Thursday, March 17, in the Fine Arts Center, Pea Ridge High School, under the direction of Lona Taylor.

