Benton County Jail

Monday, March 14

3:52 p.m. Daniel Lee Clark, 26, Seligman, Mo., by Arkansas State Police, third-degree domestic battering; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

Friday, March 18

12:43 a.m. Matthew Center, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear x2

1:22 a.m. Anthony Duane Sinclair, 36, Garfield, by Rogers Police, body attachment warrant

10:51 a.m. James Joseph Allen Jr., 43, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Saturday, March 19

1:04 a.m. Jacob Michael Fisher, 36, Anderson, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; third violation of omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center; driving with suspended/revoked license; insurance required (no proof of insurance)

10:42 p.m. Carla Barrios, 60, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center; violation of Omnibus DWI Act