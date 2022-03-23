All School Board candidates to be featured

Register to vote: Monday, April 25

Early voting begins: Monday, May 9

Election day: Tuesday, May 24

Four of the five zones of the Pea Ridge School District have contested races for a seat on the School Board.

Each of the 12 candidates for School Board will be featured in the ensuing weeks.

Early voting begins Tuesday, May 9. Registered voters will vote for the candidate representing the zone in which they live. Maps of the School District zones can be found on the School District web site.

The filing period closed March 1.

All five seats are open as the district was zoned for the first time as a result of a state law concerning percentage of minority population.

The four candidates for Zone 1 -- Chris Olson, Ryan Heckman, Adam Yager and Trenton Talburt -- will be featured in the Wednesday, March 30, edition of The TIMES.

The two candidates for Zone 2 -- Stephen (Drew) Rosser and Jessica Branham -- will be featured April 6

The three candidates for Zone 3 -- Eric Rowlee, Sarah Saragusa and Leslie Jackson -- will be featured April 13.

Mindy Cawthon is running unopposed for Zone 4. She currently holds a seat on the board.

The two candidates for Zone 5 -- Johnnie Dye and Melanie Christensen -- will be featured April 20.