Editor's Note: On March 15, 2022, Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree presented the annual State of the City Address to the City Council during its regular session. Here is that address in its entirety.

State of the City March 15, 2022

How do we start describing 2021 other than what a year?

June 26, 2021, will be a day the city of Pea Ridge will never forget.

Little did we know that when Officer Kevin Apple started his shift that day that he would be killed in the line of duty. This tragedy affected not only our police department, fire/EMS departments but all of the city staff and our entire community. The outpouring of support has been from not only our community but literally around the world! This amazing support continues today. Not a week goes by that someone doesn't bring something to the police and Fire/EMS departments or just take the time to say they appreciate what they do and say thank you. Even as you drive through our city today you will still see porches lit with blue lights. You still see items left at the scene of the tragedy.

With the support of Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, Justice of the Peace Brian Armas, Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman and the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Pea Ridge City Council members Steven Guthrie, Cody Keene, Ginger Larsen and Merrill White, Arkansas Highway 72 from Pea Ridge to the Bentonville city limits has been named in honor of Office Apple. On Dec. 12, 2021, we unveiled the sign "Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway" just a few feet away from where he gave his life for our community.

Unveiling the memorial sign was also the first Officer Kevin Apple Day. December 12 each year now will be remembered in Officer Apple's memory. December 12 was chosen because of Officer Apple's badge number with the City of Pea Ridge, No. 1212.

Our city staff have taken everything that 2021 threw at them and continued to provide our daily city services in every area. Our community is grateful and appreciate what our staff have done over the last year.

Pea Ridge continues to grow with new Census Bureau population coming in at 6,559. Our location, residential development, business environment and schools continue to be the driving force in our community's growth.

In addition to the population growth, we have seen business growth within the city. Plans for a Wendy's, Domino's Pizza, Bob Maloney Collision Center, Plaza Tire and Auto Zone Auto Parts Store were approved with construction started on the Plaza Tire. Along with this development, other commercial property is being developed.

On a national level, we were chosen to be the location for a project collaboration between Zipline and Walmart. Zipline is a drone delivery company working with Walmart to enhance the logistics capabilities for Walmart. The project has been featured on CBS News and several other news media outlets. Zipline is even featured in a commercial for Walmart that was aired during the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

We have been fortunate to receive tree grants from the Walton Family Foundation which allowed us to do two tree give away events last year and to plant trees around our community.

Our future is bright thanks to the dedicated service of those who have preceded us in all areas of the city, whether city administration, city staff, planning commission members, parks commission members or library board members.

Highlights of 2021:

1. Street Department

• Opened Patton Street extension for public use

• Removed/replaced 150 linear feet of curb on Peck Road to create fall for water flow

• Trimmed all trees back on Henry Little Circle, and Lee Town Drive for asphalt overlay

• Removed/Replaced 25 linear feet curb on Lee Town Drive to correct drainage

• Removed/Replaced asphalt on South Davis Street, Hazelton Road and Wood Street

• Raised tree canopy on North Davis Street, Patton Street and McIntosh Street

• Removed asphalt and curb on John Montgomery Circle to create a low water slab (60x30) to correct drainage issue

• Meadows Court in Shepherd Hills added storm box at end of cul-de-sac; double run of 12"

• Removed/Replaced culvert at 1392 Coler Dr. to correct drainage 18" 40 linear feet

• Corrected an engineering error on Dove Road; eliminated a 140' run of 24" storm pipe; rerouted the run 35' to an existing box. Added a storm box on the SE part of the intersection of Dove Road/Shelby Road

• Added two storm boxes at City Park to help with drainage and widened the parking lot

• Removed trees, excavated, mucked, widened and reshaped the pond at Choate Place to match engineered plans

• Removed trees at the end of Harper Cove

• Removed 18" culvert on Cardin Road and added curb, storm box and upsized to 24" pipe

• Created a parking lot at the old brush dump for bike trail parking; corrected two existing pipe crossings; both are 2 - 48" pipes and 1 – 24" pipe 20' in length

• Removed/replaced 18" pipe on Mabel Lane to assist with the poor drainage that exists off Ark. Hwy. 72

• Added two light poles to the basketball court at City Park

• Added two storm drain boxes to mitigate drainage issue at the park

2. Parks

• Continued park maintenance and improvement

• Purchased property for a new park in front of the post office

3. Water/Sewer Department

• Completed the construction of the new wastewater treatment plant

• Completed several line extensions and upgrades

4. Fire/Ambulance

• Appointed Jared Powell as Fire Chief

• Began the process of hiring full-time Fire/EMS personnel

^^Hired 11 full time Fire/Ems since July 2

5. Police Department:

• In January of 2021, the police department completely switched to the AWIN radio system, which improved connectivity and safety for the officers and the public.

• The police department took advantage of several grant and donation programs in 2021, resulting in thousands of dollars in equipment and services, such as NARCAN, overtime reimbursement, software upgrades, a radar sign for Lee Town Road and other equipment.

• The police department had 10,892 calls for service in 2021.

• Saturation patrols of neighborhoods decreased breaking or entering calls by 27.5% and criminal mischief calls by 15.0%

• The SafeWise Safest Cities report was released, ranking Pea Ridge as the 18th out of 500 safest cities in Arkansas. Pea Ridge and Centerton tied for the most improved cities this year, both moving up eight spots.

6. District Court

• Cases filed – 1,615, cases processed - 1,542

7. Library

• Number of Patrons Added – 305

• Temporary/ Digital Cards Created – 85

• Circulation Items Added – 1039

• Total Checkouts – 11,649

• Total OverDrive Checkouts – 6351

• New Users Added to OverDive – 182

• Total Sora Checkouts – 3119

• Total visits to Library – 7988

• Number of programs held – 133

• Patron participation in programs - 1770

8. Building Official / Inspections

• Commercial, new construction – 5, value - $1,184,776.00

• Residential units – 278, value - $71,502,933

• Miscellaneous Permits:

^^Building–24

^^Electrical–67

^^Mechanical–31 o Plumbing–64

^^Total–186

• Total inspections performed – 2,221

• Impact fees collected – 306, value $657,590

9. City of Pea Ridge projected growth

• Year 2022 – population 6,559

• Year 2030 – population 7,649

• Year 2040 – population 9,428

10. Pea Ridge Population History by Census Year

• 1940 – 72

• 1950 – 268

• 1960 – 380

• 1970 – 1,088

• 1980 – 1,488

• 1990 – 1,620

• 2000 – 2,346

• 2010 – 4,794

• 2020 - 6,559