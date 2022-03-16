Rezones OKd

Pea Ridge Planning Commission members approved two rezone requests during the Tuesday, March 1, Planning Commission meeting.

No one spoke at the public hearings held concerning two rezone requests, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The rezone requests were for:

• 80 acres on East Arkansas Highway 72 bordered by Guthrie Road from A1 to R2 for single family development by TMS Projects Inc.; and

• 59.45 acres on West Pickens Road from A1 to R2 by Dane Cole for three different parcels, two of which are being annexed.

Planners approved a home occupation request from Erin Beth Quijada-Perez for a residence on Laux Lane.