Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 11

Thursday, March 16, 1972

Ribbons of blue and gray commemorating Civil War soldiers of both sides marked a wreath placed near the Confederate monument on the Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday. Mrs. Frances Herlock of Siloam Springs stood nearby. Her father, Francis Marion Boyd, fought on the side of the Confederacy at the Battle of Pea Ridge. Another wreath, marked with ribbons of red, white and blue, was placed at the Union Monument nearby.

Voters in the Pea Ridge School District elected L.C. Barnett Jr. Tuesday as a member of the local school board. He received an unofficial 213 votes compared to 67 for Jim Schumacher and 37 votes for Cecilia (Sally) Green.

At the regular meeting of the City Council, Carl Yates of McGoodwin, Williams and Yates Inc. Consulting Engineers of Fayetteville, discussed the city's present sewer system and proposed an expansion. He estimated the work would cost between $200,000 to $300,000.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 11

Wednesday, March 17, 1982

Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt announced that the Washington Environmental Protection Agency has notified his office of formal approval of the request of Pea Ridge for an additional grant of $260,800 so the city can complete the entire sewer project as originally drawn and bid on by contractors.

The first two pieces of equipment, a bull dozer and a dragline for use in construction on Pea Ridge's sewer project have been moved into the city and are parked at the McKinney farm beside the city's present treatment lagoons and the land upon which the new treatment facility will be located.

In a called meeting Monday, Pea Ridge's City Council approved an ordinance permitting the purchase of the road grader as anticipated in the Thursday night meeting. Mayor Lester Hall read the ordinance authorizing the $6,000 purchase.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 11

Thursday, March 12, 1992

My memories of the Battle of Pea Ridge, wrote historian Alvin Seamster: "My first visit to the battlefield was 55 years ago at the age of 17. Later, I visited all of the battlefield with soldiers who fought for both the North and the South."

The 1992 Pea Ridge Fair will be July 8-11. General chairman Virgie Hazelton said the event will be better and bigger than ever. The fair will be sponsored by Beta Alpha Sorority.

Pea Ridge alderman Norm Abrams made a motion to the City Council to accept the engineering report for a new City Hall and submit it to the Health Department. The motion was seconded by alderman Delores Hall.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 11

Wednesday, March 13, 2002

Another subdivision on Sugar Creek Road, south of Pea Ridge, received preliminary approval by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday. Franklin Miller and Bill Platz, representing MP Development, presented a plat for Sugar Creek Estates, located north of Sugar Creek Road and adjoining the west side of Big Sugar Golf Course.

Pea Ridge will soon be getting a new fire substation north of town. Fire Chief Frank Rizzio and other Fire Department personnel met Tuesday with members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission and city building official Darrell VanRoekel to discuss plans for a substation on the east side of North Arkansas Highway 94 at Hickman Road.

Major General Samuel Ryan Curtis may at last be getting some of the recognition he so richly deserves, Dr. William J. Shea told a group of Civil War enthusiasts at a fund raising dinner Saturday. Shea and ranger Doug Keller, Pea Ridge National Military Park specialist, unveiled the uniform coat worn by Curtis during the Battle of Pea Ridge 140 years ago.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 11

Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Rick Neal, Pea Ridge High School principal, will be the new superintendent of schools for Pea Ridge. Neal was unanimously chosen by four members of Pea Ridge School Board after more than five hours of deliberations this past weekend.

Today, 150 years ago, the sights and sounds on the land now owned by the Pea Ridge National Military Park would have been gut-wrenching. The stench of death mingled with gunpowder and burned wood was overwhelming, so much so that Gen. Samuel Curtis left the area and established his camp at Camp Stephens on Little Sugar Creek between Pea Ridge and Bentonville, according to John C. Scott, superintendent of the park. It was the 150 anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Pea Ridge fought in 1862.

Rick Webb said: "Yeah, I'm done" Tuesday when asked if he had resigned from the Pea Ridge School Board. He refused to say more. Web walked out of the March 3 special School Board meeting. On March 5, he turned in his Arkansas Activities Association card and asked for his name to be removed from the school letterhead.