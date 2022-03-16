Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Feb. 24

1:49 p.m. Police were notified of a suspect trespassing and a suspect shoplifting in Walmart Neighborhood. As a result of the investigation, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Steven A. Schodrowski, 50, Pea Ridge. On Friday, March 4, police arrested Schodrowki on the warrant in connection with shoplifting and a felony warrant from Benton County in connection with theft by receiving. He was also issued a no trespass warning for Neighborhood Market.

Friday, Feb. 25

3:40 p.m. Police received a report that six dogs had been abandoned at a residence on Slack Street and that the owner of the residence had moved out of state. As a result of the investigation, police prepared a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Donald Eugene Reed, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with six counts of animal abandonment.

Tuesday, March 1

4:04 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Shawn Howell, 40, Garfield, in connection with possession of controlled substance Sch. VI; no driver's license; and improper display of license tag.

8:55 p.m. A resident of Richards Street reported harassing communications. As a result of the investigation, police requested an affidavit for a warrant and on March 4, police arrested Brian John Fino, 48, Little Flock, in connection for violation of a no contact order.