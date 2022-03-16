Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

February 2022
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^8^7^7
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^4^4
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^10^15^15
Alarm^14^2^2
Vicious animal / bite^4^1^1
Animal call^22^23^23
Assault/ battery^0^1^1
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^3^3
Breaking or entering^2^1^1
Burglary^0^2^2
Business check^0^1^1
Civil call^2^6^6
Commercial fire alarm^1^0^0
Criminal mischief^3^1^1
Death investigation^1^1^1
Disturbance^10^12^12
Emergency message^1^0^0
Environmental^0^0^0
Extra patrol^274^300^300
Follow up^17^15^15
Fraud/ forgery^2^4^4
Gun shots^1^0^0
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^41^25^25
Investigation^1^1^1
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^3^3^3
Missing person adult^0^0^0
Missing person juvenile^0^1^1
Motorist assist^4^0^0
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^2^0^0
MVC wo/injury^14^16^16
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^3^1^1
Other^10^2^2
Overdose^0^0^0
Prowler^0^1^1
Public assist^7^10^10
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^1^2^2
Reckless driver^15^11^11
Residential structure fire^1^0^0
Road hazard^6^1^1
Sex offender investigation^0^0^0
Stolen vehicle^0^0^0
Suspicious circumstance^0^0^0
Theft^10^17^17
Threats^5^8^8
Traffic stop^0^7^7
Trespassing^169^206^206
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^5^2^2
Unlock^1^2^2
Warrant service/felony^0^0^0
Warrant service/misdemeanor^3^2^2
Welfare check^54^62^62
Total^746^795^795
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^8^13
Warnings-^2^5
Warrant arrests-^54^62
City ordinance-^1^4
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^28^24
Warnings-^141^179
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^0^3
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^3^7
Warrant arrests-^3^2
Agency Assists^7^10
New Cases^82^112
Traffic Stops^169^206