Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report March 16, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.

February 2022

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^8^7^7

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^0^4^4

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^10^15^15

Alarm^14^2^2

Vicious animal / bite^4^1^1

Animal call^22^23^23

Assault/ battery^0^1^1

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^3^3

Breaking or entering^2^1^1

Burglary^0^2^2

Business check^0^1^1

Civil call^2^6^6

Commercial fire alarm^1^0^0

Criminal mischief^3^1^1

Death investigation^1^1^1

Disturbance^10^12^12

Emergency message^1^0^0

Environmental^0^0^0

Extra patrol^274^300^300

Follow up^17^15^15

Fraud/ forgery^2^4^4

Gun shots^1^0^0

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^41^25^25

Investigation^1^1^1

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^3^3^3

Missing person adult^0^0^0

Missing person juvenile^0^1^1

Motorist assist^4^0^0

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^2^0^0

MVC wo/injury^14^16^16

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^3^1^1

Other^10^2^2

Overdose^0^0^0

Prowler^0^1^1

Public assist^7^10^10

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^1^2^2

Reckless driver^15^11^11

Residential structure fire^1^0^0

Road hazard^6^1^1

Sex offender investigation^0^0^0

Stolen vehicle^0^0^0

Suspicious circumstance^0^0^0

Theft^10^17^17

Threats^5^8^8

Traffic stop^0^7^7

Trespassing^169^206^206

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^5^2^2

Unlock^1^2^2

Warrant service/felony^0^0^0

Warrant service/misdemeanor^3^2^2

Welfare check^54^62^62

Total^746^795^795

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^8^13

Warnings-^2^5

Warrant arrests-^54^62

City ordinance-^1^4

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^28^24

Warnings-^141^179

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^0^3

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^3^7

Warrant arrests-^3^2

Agency Assists^7^10

New Cases^82^112

Traffic Stops^169^206

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

