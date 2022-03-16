Obituary for the March 16, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Dimple Mae Metcalf Henson

Dimple Mae Metcalf Henson, 93, of Garfield, died Friday, March 11. She was born June 9, 1928, to Dorn and Bonnie Evans Metcalf in Rogers.

She was a homemaker and mother.

She was a member of Garfield Freewill Baptist Church.

She married C.J. Henson Sept. 23, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1985.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; siblings, Vona Metcalf, Erma Metcalf and Ona Grambling; daughter, Kathy Cline; son-in-law, Paul Cline; and grandchildren Marcus Nelson, Caitlynn Henson and Gabrial Henson.

Survivors include her children Roy and Janet Henson, Lorna Paris, Donna and John Nichols, Willa Dean and Dennis Nelson; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in Benton County Funeral Home.

Burial is in Liberty Cemetery in Garfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Circle of Life.