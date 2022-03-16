Lodge named in honor of Officer Apple

Fallen police officer Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge Police Department will be honored and remembered as the north lodge of the Warrior PATHH Training Facility will be named for him. The grand opening of the facility is planned for Nov. 11, 2022.

"I appreciate your giving us an opportunity to share what we're doing," Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, president of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, said Thursday, addressing several members of the Pea Ridge Police Department. Major Jackie Crabtree was also present.

"Our primary focus is just getting our men and women up off the couch," Nutt said, explaining that the projects involves encouragement veterans to "live that better life."

He said that although working disaster relief is a good project, sitting around waiting for a disaster was not a good approach.

"We use the 1,000 acres that we back up to in Rush Springs Ranch as an opportunity for us to hunt, fish, camp, hike, explore in caves, but more importantly what we do in Razor riding, which is that adrenaline rush ... now mountain biking.

"We've also added mountain biking to it and are blessed to have the Walton Foundation that is coming out building mountain biking trails all over the property.

"The things we can use that ranch for when it comes to outdoor adventures is powerful," Nutt said, "but we've also now included our Warrior PATHH program ... mental wellness program that digs deeper into some of life's traumas. And for a lot of our vets and first responders that have been through the program, it's changed their lives. It's helped them take that trauma and put it in the right place, which is the rear-view mirror."

"From your trauma, you can actually grow to become a better person," Nutt said.

"The power of Heroes Ranch beyond what we do mission wise is the fact that every single facility out there is named after a hero," he said.

The Officer Kevin D. Apple Lodge is just north of Pea Ridge in McDonald County, Mo., on property owned by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. The property is adjacent to Rush Springs Ranch.

Heroes Ranch at Rush Springs will be used to facility Outdoor Adventures and Warrior PATHH training programs, according to president Sg. Maj. Lance Nutt.

Nutt and fellow members of Sheep Dog presented a plaque to the Pea Ridge Police Department Thursday, March 10, in recognition of Apple's "23 years of selfless and sacrificial service in law enforcement."

"This certificate of dedication was presented to Officer Apple's department in honor and remembrance of his brave service and sacrifice," Nutt said.

The new Warrior PATHH Training Facility is a place for first responders and veterans to learn to transform deep struggle into profound strength and post traumatic growth.

Existing structures are being remodeled and new facilities constructed, Nutt said.

Other facilities on the site include:

LCpl Anthony Darbonne Lodge, a 4,000-square-foot lodge currently being remodeled. Darbonne Lodge provides lodging for up to 12 staff members as they conduct the OA and WP programs, and has a full kitchen (being remodeled by The Duley Group and Constellation Properties), large dining room, two full and one half baths, a large living room, pool table and dart board, laundry room and more. Adjacent to Darbonne Lodge is Heroes Ranch Stables, which includes a horse barn, stables and arena; while the current arena is functional, a covered arena is being constructed to ensure its use no matter the weather.

Sr. Chief Paul Engleman Lodge is a 3,000-square-foot lodge that will have the Warrior PATHH staff offices as well as a fitness/yoga studio, a transcendental meditation room, showers, a meeting area and lodging for staff.

SDIA is honored to offer the Warrior PATHH training program in northwest Arkansas through a partnership with program creators Boulder Crest Institute. Adding to its prestige, the Warrior PATHH program became part of the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network in February of 2021, helping veterans and first responders get the assistance they need for traumatic brain injuries and mental wellness.

In November 2021, ground was to be broken on the dedicated Warrior PATHH Training Facility on a hilltop overlooking the property. The Training Facility will include a classroom, kitchen, dining room, and dorm rooms and bathrooms for eight students. The property will also have an archery range, labyrinth, Heroes Garden and hiking/walking trails.