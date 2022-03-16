Lady Blackhawks win 3 of 4 in tourney

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks played two games Wednesday and two games Thursday in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers. The games scheduled for Friday were canceled due to winter weather.
Game results are:
Wednesday, March 9
Pea Ridge 9 vs. Gentry 8
Nalea Holliday^1 hit, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper^2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Dallice White^1 hit, 3 RBI
Rebekah Konkler ^1 hit, 1 run scored
Lillian Murray^1 hit, 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler pitched complete game allowing 2 walks, 9 hits, striking out 2.
Game 2
Pea Ridge 13 vs. Russellville 2
Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 2 runs scored
Ashlynn Short^1 hit, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper^1 run scored
Dallice White^1 hit, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored
Emory Bowlin^1 hit, 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler^3 hits, 3 runs scored
Lily Humphries^2 hits, 1 run scored
Lillian Murray^2 runs scored
Hailee Willey^2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 3 hits, no walks, striking out 12.
Thursday, March 10
Pea Ridge 2 vs. Fort Smith Northside 0
Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 2 runs scored
Ashlynn Short^1 hit, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler^1 hit, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin^1 hit
Ashley Earley^1 hit
Lily Humphries^1 hit
Lillian Murray^1 hit
Hailee Willey^1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 2 hits, 0 walks and striking out 10.
Pea Ridge 0 vs Prairie Grove 1
Callie Cooper^1 hit
Emory Bowlin^1 hit
Hailee Willey^1 hit
Rebekah Konkler and Emory Bowlin pitched allowing 1 hit while striking out 7 on 3 walks.
Lady Blackhawk Allie King, No. 19, slid into first in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
Lady Blackhawk Lily Humphries, No. 7, goes in to run bases for pitcher Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, Wednesday, March 9.
Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Callie Cooper, No. 25, catches for the Lady Blackhawks in the game against the Gentry Lady Pioneers Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
Lady Blackhawk Lillian Murray, No. 15, slid into first in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
Lady Blackhawk batter bunts in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
Lady Blackhawk ..., slid into third base in the game against Gentry in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
Lady Blackhawk sophomore Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, pitched, in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
Freshman Lady BlackhawkLily Humphries, No. 7, caught the ball in the game against Gentry Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
Senior Lady Blackhawk Dallice White, No. 8, catches a ball while manning first base in the game against the Gentry Lady Pioneers Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
A Lady Blackhawk slid into second base in the game against Gentry Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
Lady Blackhawk coach Josh Reynolds contemplates the plays during the first of two games played, and won, by the Lady Blackhawks Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers. The Lady Blackhawks defeated the Lady Pioneers of Gentry 9 to 8 in the first game and the Russellville Lady Cyclones 13-2 in the second game.
Lady Blackhawks Nalea Holliday, No. 11, and ... both went for the softball batted by a Gentry Lady Pioneer Wednesday, March 9.
Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, pitches for the Lady Blackhawks in the game against Gentry Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.