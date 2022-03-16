Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Blackhawks win 3 of 4 in tourney

March 16, 2022 at 10:19 a.m.
Lady Blackhawk senior Allie King, No. 19, slid into first base in the game against Gentry, the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks played two games Wednesday and two games Thursday in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers. The games scheduled for Friday were canceled due to winter weather.

Game results are:

Wednesday, March 9

Pea Ridge 9 vs. Gentry 8

Nalea Holliday^1 hit, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper^2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Dallice White^1 hit, 3 RBI

Rebekah Konkler ^1 hit, 1 run scored

Lillian Murray^1 hit, 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler pitched complete game allowing 2 walks, 9 hits, striking out 2.

Game 2

Pea Ridge 13 vs. Russellville 2

Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 2 runs scored

Ashlynn Short^1 hit, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper^1 run scored

Dallice White^1 hit, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored

Emory Bowlin^1 hit, 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler^3 hits, 3 runs scored

Lily Humphries^2 hits, 1 run scored

Lillian Murray^2 runs scored

Hailee Willey^2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 3 hits, no walks, striking out 12.

Thursday, March 10

Pea Ridge 2 vs. Fort Smith Northside 0

Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 2 runs scored

Ashlynn Short^1 hit, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler^1 hit, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin^1 hit

Ashley Earley^1 hit

Lily Humphries^1 hit

Lillian Murray^1 hit

Hailee Willey^1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 2 hits, 0 walks and striking out 10.

Pea Ridge 0 vs Prairie Grove 1

Callie Cooper^1 hit

Emory Bowlin^1 hit

Hailee Willey^1 hit

Rebekah Konkler and Emory Bowlin pitched allowing 1 hit while striking out 7 on 3 walks.

  photo  Lady Blackhawk Allie King, No. 19, slid into first in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk Lily Humphries, No. 7, goes in to run bases for pitcher Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Callie Cooper, No. 25, catches for the Lady Blackhawks in the game against the Gentry Lady Pioneers Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk Lillian Murray, No. 15, slid into first in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk batter bunts in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk ..., slid into third base in the game against Gentry in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk sophomore Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, pitched, in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Freshman Lady BlackhawkLily Humphries, No. 7, caught the ball in the game against Gentry Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
  
  photo  Senior Lady Blackhawk Dallice White, No. 8, catches a ball while manning first base in the game against the Gentry Lady Pioneers Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk sophomore Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, pitched, in the first game of the Bruce Dean Invitational at Rogers Heritage Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  A Lady Blackhawk slid into second base in the game against Gentry Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawk coach Josh Reynolds contemplates the plays during the first of two games played, and won, by the Lady Blackhawks Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers. The Lady Blackhawks defeated the Lady Pioneers of Gentry 9 to 8 in the first game and the Russellville Lady Cyclones 13-2 in the second game.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawks Nalea Holliday, No. 11, and ... both went for the softball batted by a Gentry Lady Pioneer Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Lady Blackhawks Nalea Holliday, No. 11, and ... both went for the softball batted by a Gentry Lady Pioneer Wednesday, March 9.
  
  photo  Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, pitches for the Lady Blackhawks in the game against Gentry Wednesday, March 9, in the Bruce Dean Invitational in Rogers.
  

Print Headline: Lady Blackhawks win 3 of 4 in tourney

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT