March 8

Pea Ridge 7 @ Springdale Har Ber 6

Nalea Holliday 1 hit

Ashlynn Short 2 walks, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 RBI

Dallice White 2 hits, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler 1 hit, 1 run scored

Ashley Earley 2 hits, 1 RBI

Liliian Murray 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing 6 runs, 5 earned, on 8 hits, striking out 10 and allowed 2 walks.