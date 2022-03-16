Hawk tracksters make personal bests

"We opened track season last night (March 11) at HarBer. It was a great meet and lots of new personal bests!" according to coach Heather Wade. "Looking forward to all the opportunities this season will bring."

Dallice White finished second in shot put and third in discus at the Springdale Invitational. Her discus throw of 104'9" prequalified her for the 4A State meet.

Patrick Elliott and Cade Mann finished first and third, respectively, in the 400-meter dash in the Springdale Invitational. Their performances prequalified them to run the 400 at the 4A State meet.

Patrick Elliott ran the 100-meter dash in 11.15 seconds in the Springdale Invitational finishing third in the event and punching his ticket to the 4A State meet.

Track results for Pea Ridge are:

Womens

100-meter

6 Kamree Dye 12.98

16 Lacy Williams 14.02

35 Hailey Muller 17.36

200-meter

19 Madison Smith 30.92

22 Lacy Williams 31.89

34 Kearstyn Rounder 36.65

400-meter

11 Evelyn Hernandez 1:06.26

15 Madison Smith 1:10.15

25 Elise Kelley 1:27.92

800-meter

14 Liz Vazques 2:40.44

22 Allie King 2:57.05

1,600-meter

11 Liz Vazques 5:52.85

21 Kylee Tidwell 7:06.54

24 Isabella Cruz 7:30.09

3,200-meter

14 Allie King 14:56.48

15 Isabella Cruz 15:43.17

100-meter hurdles

13 Trinity Fox 18.87

18 Ryleigh Gilbreath 21.97

19 Kearstyn Rounder 22.32

300-meter hurdles

10 Trinity Fox 52.47

19 Ava Pippin 55.86

21 Kylee Tidwell 1:13.97

4x100-meter relays

4 Pea Ridge High School 52.58

4x400-meter relay

2 PRHS 4:22.83

4x800-meter relay

6 PRHS 11:14.34

High Jump

6 Kylee Tidwell 4-08.00

Long Jump

6 Kamree Dye 16-05.00

10 Madison Smith 15-06.00

20 RyLee Raines 13-07.00

Triple Jump

12 Madison Smith 31-04.00

24 Mikayla Humphrey 29-01.00

Pole Vault

7 Allie King 8-00.00

Discuss

3 Dallice White 104-09.00

19 Madison Sims 65-01.00

Shot put

2 Dallice White 33.10.75

Mens

100-meter

3 Patrick Elliott 11.15

11 Cade Mann 11.55

35 Caleb Neil 12.82

200-meter

12 Cade Mann 24.68

23 Sebasttien Mullikin 25.19

27 Patrick Elliott 25.46

400-meter

1 Patrick Elliott 51.12

3 Cade Mann 51.48

28 Troy Ferguson 58.87

800-meter

8 Troy Ferguson 2:13.02

14 Tian Grant 2:15.59

1,600-meter

12 Grandon Grant 4:49.47

19 Tian Grant 4:54.20

30 Jacob Stein 5:16.28

3,200-meter

13 Grandon Grant 10:43.70

24 Owen Reynolds 12:02.94

26 Joseph Peal 13:17.77

110-meter hurdle

9 Isaac Cruz 18.22

11 Nathan Tucker 18.52

17 Mason Wolfenden 20.27

300-meter hurdle

11 Nathan Tucker 46.55

14 Isaac Cruz 47.29

20 Mason Wolfenden 51.05

4x100-meter relay

11 PRHS 48.17

4x400-meter relay

7 PRHS 4:05.95

4x00-meter relay

10 PRHS 9:37.35

Long jump

20 Amarion Williams 17-08.00

25 Garrett Jacobs 16-08.00

28 Nathan Jones 15-08.00

Triple Jump

19 Phoenix Edmisson 35.09.00

22 Nathan Jones 33-07.00

Pole Vault

4 Elijah Wiggins 10-00.00

Discuss

19 Clay Sebree 91-09.00

27 Cade Mann 84-03.00

35 Justin Merino 64-10.00

Shot Put

22 Clay Sebree 34-03.25

34 Devon Hopkins 28-07.00

36 Justin Merino 27-01.25