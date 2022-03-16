Carrot-Pineapple Cake

Recipe by Bobbi Branham

Published in the March 12, 1991, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

1 1/2 c. sifted all purpose flour

1 c. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

2/3 c. oil

2 eggs

1 c. finely shredded carrot

1/2 c. crushed pineapple with syrup

1 tsp. vanilla

Soft dry ingredients together. Add oil, eggs, carrots, pineapple and vanilla.

Mix until all ingredients are moistened. Beat two minutes at medium speed on electric mixer.

Bake in greased and lightly floured 9- by 9- by 2-inch pan at 350 degrees about 35 minutes or until done. Cool.

Cream Cheese Frosting

1 3-oz. pkg. cream cheese

4 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 tsp. vanilla

1 dash salt

2 1/2 c. sifted powdered sugar

1/2 c. chopped nuts, pecans or black walnuts

Cream together cream cheese, butter or margarine, vanilla and salt. Gradually add two and a half cups sifted powdered sugar. blending well. Stir in one-half cup chopped pecans or black walnuts.

Frost cooled cake.

•••

