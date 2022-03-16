Buffalo River float is topic Sunday

A day floating the Buffalo National River yields wonderful fun. A week floating and camping on it becomes a trip of a lifetime. Floating the entire Buffalo National River in one trip is nothing short of a world-class adventure that awaits us right in our own back yard.

The Buffalo River is 153 miles long. The lower 135 miles from Ponca to the White River, flow within the boundaries of an area managed by the National Park Service, where the stream is officially designated the Buffalo National River. What better year than 2022 to float the lower 135 miles of the Buffalo all in one trip on the 50th anniversary of its designation by Congress in 1972 as the first national river.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, did a solo float of the entire Buffalo National River in spring of 2009. He will talk about his amazing adventure in hopes of inspiring others to do the same this anniversary year.

This free program will be given at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area visitor center. Flip will bring his canoe to the program with all the gear he took on the journey. He will show how he packed the canoe, talk about what food he took, and explain what items are essential for a safe trip floating the Buffalo from Ponca to the White River. There will be plenty of time for questions.

"I'm kind of on a quest this year to encourage people to float the whole Buffalo on its 50th national river anniversary" Flip says.

"I knew it would be a fun trip, but I had no idea it would turn out to be one of the most enjoyable experiences I've had in my whole life. It's a trip anyone with some basic canoeing and camping skills can do.", he adds.

"A day float on the Buffalo is fantastic but floating by day and camping on the stream's beautiful gravel bars at night makes it the ultimate way to experience the Buffalo National River. And it's so close to home."

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. Arkansas state parks and museums cover 54,400 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources. The system includes 1,100 buildings (including 183 historic structures), six National Historic Landmarks, a National Natural Landmark, 16 sites on the National Register of Historic Places, and War Memorial Stadium.

The state parks have 1,800 campsites, 1,050 picnic sites, 208 cabins, five lodges, and 415 miles of trails. Eight million visitors annually come from all regions of the country. Park staffs provide over 42,000 education programs, activities, and special events to more than 700,000 participants each year.

Established in 1923, Arkansas State Parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state's economy through tourism, and provide leadership in resource conservation. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and visit ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media to learn more about everything we have to offer.

Where: The Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area visitor center

When: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 2 p.m.

Call the park office at 479-789-5000 or visit the Friends of Hobbs Facebook page or web site to check on the latest status of programs.