Benton County Jail

Monday, March 7

3:09 p.m. Christopher Riley, 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery; aggravated assault on family/household member

7:53 p.m. Jamie Riley, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to notify by a mandated reporter in the second degree; second-degree terroristic threatening

Tuesday, March 8

2:44 p.m. Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 40, Huntsville, by Pea Ridge Police, sentenced two days

4:18 p.m. Megan Cassidy Leftwich, 27, Huntsville, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving two days

Wednesday, March 9

4:34 p.m. Joshua Duane Clinton, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation

11:12 p.m. James Spillman Jr., 41, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance (PCS); possession of drug paraphernalia

Thursday, March 10

4:40 p.m. Misty Wing, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear

Friday, March 11

8:42 p.m. Kelly Bauk, 56, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Saturday, March 12

7:26 p.m. Cheri Anne Barker, 30, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, resisting officer; failure to appear from Benton County; hold for Springdale Police Dept.; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office; hold for Fayetteville Police Dept.

Sunday, March 13

4:09 a.m. Joshua Colton Bunting, 33, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, fourth drug-violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving with suspended/revoked license Act; reckless driving, reckless driving; refusal to submit to chemical test; failure to appear