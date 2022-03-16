Air packs, gear, and vehicles go to bid

Authorization to advertise for bids for gear for the Fire Department and police vehicles was scheduled for the Tuesday, March 15, City Council agenda.

During a Council Committee of the Whole, city officials discussed the need for self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for the Fire Department as well as RIT packs (rapid intervention air systems) and bunker gear with Fire Chief Jared Powell.

Powell said the department had applied for grant funding for the past six years but have been unsuccessful. He said the air packs currently in use are from 1997 and 2000.

"They are breaking daily," he said, explaining they're designed to last 20 years. "Our front line trucks have spots for 20 air packs."

"Per the FDA, we don't have all the time in the world to get pants on, get on the truck -- we have 80 seconds to get seat belted in place," he said. "Every emergency requires different apparatus. We need a total of 14 packs in seats ready to go so that when the tone drops, we don't have to figure out where they are."

He said the RITs are to assist in case a firefighter goes down allowing a secondary pack to provide breaking air for downed firefighter or citizen.

"Now that we're going as a full-time department, we need bunker gear for full time people and potentially for more volunteers," he said. He said there is money in the impact fee fund for bunker gear, as well as money from Act 833.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn explained his department's need for new vehicles. He said he had looked at leasing vehicles, but has not garnered enough information to make that a viable option.

He said two new vehicles are needed.

"We budgeted $44,000 this year, but prices are going up and it's almost impossible to get vehicles -- they're about a year out," Hahn said.

Council members were to discuss the issues at City Council. See the March 23 edition for coverage of the City Council meeting.