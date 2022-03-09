State, federal funds bless PD; City looks at premium pay

Full-time Pea Ridge police officers will be rewarded financially thanks to a Senate bill approved unanimously by the Arkansas legislature. Senate Bill 103, full-time police officers will receive a $5,000 stipend from the state.

"It's such a huge boost to morale," Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

"With the attitude lately towards law enforcement, this shows the men and women in blue that they are appreciated," Hahn said of the state stipend.

City officials are considering premium pay for all city employees who worked during the recent covid crisis; that includes police officers.

City officials met recently in a City Council Committee of the Whole to discuss how to utilize $1.2 million from the America Rescue Plan Act. The city has received $750,000, but has not allocated it, according to the mayor, due to uncertainty about what was allowed.

"We finally got some final rulings from the Treasury Department back in January," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said, in opening the meeting of City Council members and department heads Monday, Feb. 18. "What they done is released some of the rules that had been placed on the ARPA funds and what they done is allowed cities -- anything under $10 million -- that they could use that the same way they could as lost revenue.

"... give us the opportunity that otherwise we would not be able to use. We were pretty restricted," he said, adding that it opened an opportunity to provide premium pay for city employees. He said it would be an amount of money, hourly, to be paid retroactively to employees who worked -- not quarantined nor tele-work -- on the job from March 2021 to March 2022.

"That would be time absolutely worked here," Crabtree said. "That does not differentiate between anybody. If you were here and worked, you would get premium pay for that."

He recommended $3 per hour.

There are currently 52 city employees, according to city clerk, Sandy Button, who said there were 40 city employees last June and 12 were added in January.

Twenty-two of the total employees have not worked the entire time, according to city attorney Shane Perry. The time period is March 2021 to March 2022.

"That would be about $4,800 if they worked the full-time," Steve Guthrie, council member, said. "That's a pretty nice bonus."

"I'm not a huge fan of premium pay in general," said Ginger Larsen, council member. "Not all of these people on this list were actually affected and their job did not change because of covid.

"I know that as someone whose job was affected, it feels very different on my end. I realize it may be an unpopular opinion. I'm not against premium pay in total, but don't like it being a blanket statement for all."

Council member Steve Guthrie, who owns and operates a heating and air business, said many cities where he works closed offices.

"We couldn't get permits. Their city halls closed down. Their water departments went to skeleton crews," Guthrie noted. "All our people came to work every day. Our city stayed open. I think they deserve a little pat on the back. I don't believe $3 an hour is too much."

Larsen said her number one priority for the ARPA funds was to buy air packs for the Fire Department.

"That's the next thing on our list," Crabtree said.

Council member Cody Keene said the premium pay would only use $200,000.

"You've got a half million dollars leftover there to discuss the other items there," Keene said. "If you're a company like I work for, it's hard to get people. So the fact that these people stuck with it, worked their tales off....."

"I don't discount at all that they showed up and that they worked," Larsen said. "I just know that as a whole, I'm not a fan of premium."

"We actually saw production from people, not just sitting their home saying they were working. We actually saw things happening, every day," Keene said.

"With it being federal home," Ken Hayes, water utilities manager, said. "The federal government handed down that final rule. It's people right in there with fire and police. If you were working with people, touching what they touched... originally it was just police and fire... it's their rules."

Merrill White, council member, said all jobs had necessary jobs including code enforcement, streets, trash pickup. "Everybody has a role," White said. "I do have to compliment the city as a whole, they were out there working.... that's a pretty good sight."

Crabtree said the premium pay is not for working from home.

"We're not here to decide today, we're here to discuss what we're going to bring to the table at the next Council meeting. This is a good starting point," Crabtree said.

City building official Tony Townsend asked about salaried employees. The mayor said even salaried employees will be considered with the hourly.

"It should be the same for everybody," Crabtree said.