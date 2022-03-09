Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 10

Thursday, March 9, 1972

Voters in the Pea Ridge School District will select a school board member for a five-year term Tuesday, March 14. Running for the seat are Jim L. Schumacher, L.C. Barnett Jr. and Mrs. Cecilia (Sally) Green. The candidate will succeed Jewel Pendergratf of Seligman who did not seek re-election.

Leon Vansandt of Garfield was elected vice president of the Central Bluegrass Association.

Superintendent Lionell J. Bienvenu, Pea Ridge National Military Park, announced a special program to be held March 11 with the Benton County Historical Society presenting a replacement section for one of the monuments at Elkhorn Tavern.

Bulldozing out the entrance to Kitchen Cave was underway with Jim Roper at the dozer controls and owner W.C. (Doc) Eakin of Odessa, Texas, on hand to make suggestions. Eakin said he was hoping to have the cave explored by experienced spelunkers and possibly develop it as a tourist attraction.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 10

Wednesday, March 10, 1982

More than 300 voters in Pea Ridge District 109 gave a resounding victory to Andy Buck over Bob White and Fayrene Light in Tuesdays election to fill a five-year term on the board of education. Buck received 223 votes, Light 66 and White 5. Voters at Bayless school were Light 7, buck 6, White 0.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Dallas office, may take action this week on the Pea Ridge grant request for an additional $260,800 to complete the funding for the city's serwer project, according to Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt's office.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 10

Thursday, March 12, 1992

Two Arkansas House members from Benton County have announced they will seek the Republican nomination to fill the District 3 U.S. House seat to be vacated by Rep. John Paul Hammershmidt. Announcing are state Rep. Tim Hutchinson and state Rep. Dick Barclay.

The 1992 Pea Ridge Fair will be July 8-11 and the general chairman, Virgie Hazelton, said it will be better and bigger than ever. The fair will again be sponsored by Beta Alpha Sorority.

Pea Ridge alderman Norm Abrams made a motion to the City Council to accept the engineering report for a new City Hall and submit it to the Health Department. The motion was seconded by alderman Delores Hall.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 10

Wednesday, March 6, 2002

Alderman John Easley effectively delayed approval of the final plat for Sugar Creek Residential Development, phase II, south of Pea Ridge for a few days at last Tuesday's City Council meeting. He expressed concern about the 120-foot bridge on Peck Road over Little Sugar Creek on the golf course.

What can the city do about annoying or dangerous dogs? At last Tuesday's City Council meeting, Laura Peterson addressed the council with concerns about annoying dogs. She said calls to the Police Department have not helped because the city does not have an ordinance about nuisance dogs.

Pea Ridge National Military Park is planning a major commemorative ceremony on Saturday, March 9, entitled "Re-Union and Remembrance -- A Tribute to the American Soldier."

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 10

Wednesday, March 7, 2012

Pea Ridge School Board members are still looking for a school superintendent after a work-intensive weekend that include seven candidate interviews, three executive sessions, an offer made, accepted then declined.

With a lifelong background in road construction, Ronnie Smith, 56, said he believes he can improve county roads if he is elected Benton County judge.

Jim Cheek and Randy Easterling cooked Saturday for the Big Sugar Golf Course grand opening which was well attended.