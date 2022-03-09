PRHS students shine at DECA

Pea Ridge High School DECA competed Feb. 21-22, 2022 at the State Career Development Conference.

Below are the various awards Pea Ridge DECA members brought home numerous awards from SCDC.

Six of the eight Pea Ridge DECA students who competed qualified for the International Career Development Conference; including first time competitors and sophomores, Tyler Yeager and Chase Homsley.

"We are super proud of Madison McDonald as she was elected the 2022-2023 Arkansas DECA Vice President of Marketing," according to teacher and advisor Tiauna Young.

Awards earned include:

• Pea Ridge School-Based Enterprise GOLD Re-Certification Award;

• Tyler Yeager, Restaurant and Food Service Management, first place;

• Chase Homsley, Principles of Finance, third place;

• Nalea Holliday and Riley Robbins, Community Giving Project, third place;

• Nikolas Galbraith, Retail Merchandising Series, third place;

• Madison McDonald, Start-up Business Plan, fourth place;

• Madison McDonald, Arkansas DECA vice president of marketing; and

• Tiauna Young, DECA Advisor of the Year.

xxx Nalea Holliday and Nikolas Galbraith...



• Chase Homsley, Principles of Finance, third place



• Madison McDonald, Arkansas DECA vice president of marketing



• Madison McDonald, Arkansas DECA vice president of marketing



• Madison McDonald, Start-up Business Plan, fourth place



• Nalea Holliday and Riley Robbins, Community Giving Project, third place



• Tyler Yeager, Restaurant and Food Service Management, 1st Place

