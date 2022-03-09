Police save a life

Quick thinking by two Pea Ridge Police officers saved the life of a city resident.

On Wednesday, March 2, Sgt. Todd Cornwell and Officer Jamie Holland responded to a possible drug overdose in the city.

"When they arrived, they assessed the subject, who remained unconscious and determined the person may have overdosed on opioids," according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn. "The officers quickly administered Narcan in an attempt to save the person's life. The person regained consciousness soon after.

"Medics from Pea Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene, and the patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation," according to police.

"All PRPD officers carry Narcan Nasal Spray for incidents such as this.

"Great work, Sgt. Cornwell and Officer Holland. We are proud of the work you do," Hahn said.

In April 2020, Pea Ridge Police received Narcan, an intranasal naloxone, to provide two kits for every officer, each of whom was trained in the use. The Narcan was received from the Criminal Justice Institute.

On March 27, 2021, police used Narcan to save the life of a city resident.

In November 2021, police received additional Narcan from Brian Timmons of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church.