Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, March 14

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, cooked carrots, spinach salad, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 15

Breakfast: Bacon & egg cheese bagel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Mandarin chicken, fried rice/egg roll, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 16

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, black eyed peas, whole-grain roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 17

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 18

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Lunch: Adults — $3.75