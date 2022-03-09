Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Feb. 13

1:02 a.m. A resident of McCulloch Street reported trespassing and possible disturbance. The caller said a female who lives nearby was at his house stating someone was at her residence that she didn't want there. As a result of the investigation, William Howard Putnam, 51, Pea Ridge, was issued a trespass warning and advised to leave the residence.

Thursday, Feb. 24

10:52 a.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to a trespassing incident. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation in reference to criminal trespass to Joshua Snook, 61, Pea Ridge. Snook has been issued a trespass warning Jan. 25 due to shoplifting.

Saturday, Feb. 26

10:44 a.m. Pea Ridge Police were dispatched to a residence on Woods Lane in Little Flock to assist Little Flock Police officers with a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Kaitlyn Danielle Williamson, 23, Rogers, was arrested in connection with third-degree domestic battering; obstructing governmental operations; first degree criminal mischief; and refusal to submit to arrest.

Sunday, Feb. 27

6:59 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Street in reference to a 911 hang-up call. According to Benton County Central Communications, it was the third 911 call since 5:45 p.m. and the fourth 911 hang-up call since earlier that morning to which police had responded. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation to Kristi Rena Lyons, 43, Pea Ridge, for purpose of making a false alarm.

Tuesday, March 1

4:04 p.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police cited Shawn Howell, 40, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; no driver's license; and improper display of license tag.

Wednesday, March 2

2:32 p.m. A resident of Wichita, Kan., went to the police station to report that items belonging to her brother, a former resident of Pea Ridge who died recently, were missing including a 1999 white Dodge Ram pickup truck. The truck was found and the complainant was advised to seek legal advise.

, 2022, Sergeant Todd Cornwell and Officer Jamie Holland responded to a possible drug overdose in our city. When they arrived, they assessed the subject, who remained unconscious. They determined the person may have overdosed on #opioids. The officers quickly administered #Narcan in an attempt to save the person's life. The person regained consciousness soon after. Medics from PRFD responded to the scene, and the patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. All PRPD officers carry Narcan Nasal Spray for incidents such as this. Great work, Sergeant Cornwell and Officer Holland. We are proud of the work you do - Chief Lynn Hahn